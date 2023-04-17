3D Printing Plastics Market to be Worth $5.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing plastics market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2023 to 2030. The market is projected to witness substantial growth due to rising demand from various end-use industries such as medical, automotive, aerospace and defense, and consumer goods. Properties such as clarity in the image, high durability, high impact resistance, excellent UV and temperature resistant, sliding friction, high chemical resistance, rigidity, and dimensional stability are significantly fueling the demand for 3D printing plastics in the above-mentioned end-use industries across the globe.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

North America dominated the 3D printing plastics market and accounted for more than 40% share of the global revenue in 2022.

dominated the 3D printing plastics market and accounted for more than 40% share of the global revenue in 2022. Photopolymers type segment led the market and accounted for more than 58% share of the global revenue in 2022.

Photopolymers are used extensively across several application industries as they act as a binder, additive, colorant, plasticizer, and as a chemical agent in the 3D printed product.

In May 2019 , Materialise collaborated with Essentium, HP, and Nikon to enhance connectivity and productivity in the manufacturing operations of additives. This collaboration was announced during the 3D printing and additive manufacturing event 2019 RAPID+TCT Conference and will help the adoption of 3D printed products in industrial manufacturers

Read 145 page full market research report, "3D Printing Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Photopolymers, ABS & ASA, Polyamide/Nylon, PLA), By Form (Filament, Ink, Powder), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

3D Printing Plastics Market Growth & Trends

3D printed products assist significantly in attaining economies of scale through the consumption of lesser lead time, reduced costs, and mitigated risks. 3D plastics also allow easier customization as per the consumers' needs. Thus, attracting favorable government regulations across various end-use industries such as automotive, medical, and consumer goods. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. The medical end-use segment in the region is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing applications of 3D plastics in prototyping, custom orthodontic implants, prosthetics, medical instruments, and others.

Moreover, the rising demand for high-quality medical instruments and components from hospitals in major economies, such as China, India, and Singapore, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the medical industry. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in countries such as India, China, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia is creating a high demand for 3D printing plastics, especially in face shields, 3D printed masks, and filter cover applications. Thus, the rising positive cases in the region are projected to significantly boost the market growth.

The consumer goods segment is emerging as a significant end-use of 3D plastic products on account of the reduced lead time offered by additive manufacturing techniques. Innovative additive manufacturing solutions enable the production of designer parts with complex geometries. Thus, facilitating the manufacturers to cater to rising consumer needs for personalized parts.

The photopolymers segment is anticipated to progress at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Massive demand for photopolymers is attributed to high consumption in the production of industrial prototypes through the utilization of SLA technology. Polyamide/nylon is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period on account of the rising demand from both domestic as well as commercial applications. The demand for polyamide/nylon is majorly contributed by laser sintering technology.

3D Printing Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printing plastics market report based on type, form, end-use, and region:

3D Printing Plastics Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Photopolymers

ABS & ASA

Polyamide/Nylon

Polylactic acid

Others

3D Printing Plastics Market - Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Filament

Ink

Powder

3D Printing Plastics Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Automotive

Medical

Prosthetics & Implants



Surgical Instruments



Others

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

3D Printing Plastics Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in 3D Printing Plastics Market

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema Inc.

Envisiontec Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

SABIC

Materialse nv

HP INC.

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

PolyOne Corporation

Royal DSM N.V.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market - The global medical 3D printing plastics market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2021 to 2028. Demand for medical 3D printing plastics is ascending at a prominent rate owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The pandemic situation caused a sudden increase in demand for face mask and covers, gloves, head and shoes cover, and other medical devices.

- The global medical 3D printing plastics market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2021 to 2028. Demand for medical 3D printing plastics is ascending at a prominent rate owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The pandemic situation caused a sudden increase in demand for face mask and covers, gloves, head and shoes cover, and other medical devices. High Temperature 3D Printing Plastics Market - The global high temperature 3D printing plastics market size is projected to reach USD 833.43 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period, according to a new study report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to be driven by rising aerospace industry.

- The global high temperature 3D printing plastics market size is projected to reach by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period, according to a new study report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to be driven by rising aerospace industry. Recycled Plastics Market - The global recycled plastics market size was valued at USD 47.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing environmental concerns, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and the rising need to reduce the carbon footprint in the manufacturing of virgin plastic resin are expected to drive the demand for recycled plastics over the forecast period. The demand for recycled plastics is expected to increase mainly in the packaging application, which includes packaging of processed food & beverages, medical, electronics, and various other products, owing to the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Browse through Grand View Research's Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.