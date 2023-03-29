3D Printing Powder Global Market Report 2023: Significant Advancements in 3D Printing Bolster Demand

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Powder Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



3D Printing Powder Market will reach US$ 5.01 Billion in 2028 compared to US$ 1.86 Billion in 2022 according to the publisher.

Powder-based 3D printing uses various materials, such as metals, ceramics, plastics, and foodstuffs. It allows the creation of highly detailed and accurate parts with a smooth surface finish. Furthermore, the excess powder can be reused with this printing method, significantly reducing waste and making it a more environment friendly option. In addition, powder-based 3D printing enables the creation of complex geometries that are challenging or impossible to produce with traditional manufacturing methods. Therefore, it can be a cost-effective solution for creating small to medium-sized parts in low to moderate volumes, particularly compared to conventional manufacturing methods.



3D Printing Powder Market shall register a growth rate of 17.96% from 2022 to 2028



Significant advancements in 3D printing technology have increased demand for 3D printing powder as a suitable material. Furthermore, the growing demand for customized and complex parts has increased the demand for 3D printing powder capable of producing intricate and unique characteristics. In addition, 3D printing powder is more environmentally friendly than other manufacturing techniques because it reduces waste and reuses excess powder.



3D printing technology is being increasingly adopted in various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and architecture, contributing to the growth of the 3D printing powder market. Developing new and improved powder-based 3D printing materials and techniques has increased the market's growth. These advancements have created more robust, durable, and versatile materials that find use in a wide range of applications.



Metal 3D Printing Powder has a Significant Market Share



Based on product type, the 3D printing powder market is segmented into Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, and others.The high demand for metal parts in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries drives the growth of the metal 3D printing powder market. These metal parts have superior properties, including increased strength and durability, due to advancements in 3D printing technology. Customization is also possible with metal 3D printing powder, increasing its adoption across industries. It is also a cost-effective and environment friendly option, with less waste and the reuse of excess powder.



3D Printing Powder has seen a steady rise in the Medical Sector through the years



The 3D printing powder market is used in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Architecture, and Other end-use industries. 3D printing powder allows for the creation custom-made medical devices and implants tailored to a patient's unique anatomy, resulting in better treatment outcomes. 3D printing can produce medical devices and implants with high precision, improving their accuracy and effectiveness.



Furthermore, 3D printing is faster than traditional manufacturing methods, allowing for quicker production and delivery of medical devices and implants. 3D printing powder is available in various materials, including biocompatible materials such as titanium and cobalt-chromium alloys, which are suitable for medical applications. 3D printing powder is used extensively in medical research and development, creating innovative medical devices and implants.



North-American Region dominated the Market Share



Leading companies in the industry and high demand for its superior properties and benefits in the aerospace, automotive, and healthcare sectors are driving the growth and innovation of 3D printing powder in North America. In addition, government funding and initiatives for research and development have supported the growth of the 3D printing powder market in the region, fuelled by sustained demand. Moreover, the adoption of additive manufacturing, including 3D printing, has also increased in North America due to its cost-effectiveness, reduced waste, and improved production efficiency.



Key Players Analysis



The demand for 3D printing powder is increasing, leading to more competition in the market. As a result, new players are entering the market, and established companies are investing in research and development to stay ahead. In addition, technological advancements have enabled the development of new materials and methods for 3D printing, creating more opportunities for companies to offer specialized products and services and intensifying competition in the 3D printing powder market.





Product type - Market breakup from 4 Viewpoints:



1. Plastic

2. Metal

3. Ceramic

4. Others



End-User - Market breakup from 5 Viewpoints:



1. Automotive

2. Aerospace and Defence

3. Medical

4. Architecture

5. Other end-user industries



Region - Market breakup from 5 Viewpoints:



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Latin America

4. Asia-Pacific

5. Middle East and Africa



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. 3D - Printing Powder Market



6. Market Share - 3D Printing Powder



7. Product Type - 3D Printing Powder Market



8. End User - 3D Printing Powder Market



9. Region - 3D Printing Powder Market



10. Porters Five Forces



11. Key Players



Companies Mentioned

High Liner Foods Inc.

Sandvik AB

Carpenter Technology

3D Systems

Renishaw plc.

Voxelijet AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Arkema SA

Evonik Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9ipng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets