3D Printing Revolutionizing the Orthopedic Splints and Casts Market with Tremendous Opportunities, the Market to Mark USD 3.34 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global orthopedic splints and casts market will grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021-2027. Growing demand for 3D printed casts & splints, availability of a wider product portfolio of splints & casts by vendors, and introduction of spray-based form splints are significant growth opportunities in the orthopedic splints & casts market.

Orthopedic Splints And Casts Market
3D printing is an evolving technology that has a potential application in treating pediatric forearm fractures. The clinical outcomes were excellent at the latest follow-up, at least one-year post-injury. 3D-printed casts may allow for greater patient satisfaction and reduced complications in adult and pediatric patients as this technology becomes further integrated into medicine, specifically orthopedics. Orthopedic surgeons may benefit from familiarizing themselves with the potential of 3D printing technology and its current applications and devising future applications for clinical practice. Many emerging companies are developing 3D-printed splints & casts. For instance, ActiveArmour, a leading global company in 3D printed casting/splinting, designs a wholly individualized and fitted splint based on the physician's specific positioning and instructions for each patient's unique needs. Another company in the 3D printed splints & casts market, Fix It, designs 3D printed splints made from biodegradable plastic as an alternative to traditional casts. Thus, emerging 3D printed splints/casts products will accelerate the orthopedic splint & casts market.

GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SPLINTS AND CASTS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2027)

USD 3.34 Billion

Market Size (2021)

USD 2.34 Billion

CAGR (2021-2027)

6.06 %

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022-2027

Market Segments

Product, Material, Body Part, End User, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Leading Countries

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, South Arabia, Egypt, and Nigeria

Key Prominent Players

Essity Medical Solutions, 3M, Enovis, Breg, DeRoyal Industries, Bauerfeind, ALCARE, Frank Stubbs Company, Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber, medi, Carolina Narrow Fabric, Thuasne Group, Trulife, Tynor, Orthosys, DUK-IN, Performance Health, AliMed, Lohmann & Rauscher, Elite Orthopaedics, Allard USA, BraceAbility, VISSCO REHABILITATION, Bird & Cronin, Datt Mediproducts, and Prime Medical

Page Number

292

Market Dynamics
  • Increasing Target Patient Population
  • Rising Adoption of Fiberglass Casts & Splints
  • Paradigm Shift Towards Outpatient Orthopedic Care

APAC TO OBSERVE FASTEST GROWTH IN THE ORTHOPEDIC SPLINTS AND CASTS MARKET

APAC is leading the orthopedic splints & casts market, contributing to increased MSDs incidence, a growing aging population, and related health conditions. APAC accommodates many regional and local orthopedic splints & cast manufacturers actively developing innovative orthopedic splints & casts at affordable costs. China, Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea are major countries contributing to the exponential growth of the market in this region.

APAC has become an appealing market for global players and expansionary private investments that can effectively support innovation while driving consumption and capitalizing on demographic and emerging consumer trends. Overall, the rapidly growing life expectancy, economic growth, and more effective treatment procedures offer long-term growth opportunities for the APAC orthopedic splints & casts market.

Moreover, introducing innovative concepts around orthopedic medicine in the orthopedic splints and casts market can be a game changer because of several benefits over conventional orthopedic splints and casts. The emergence of the spray-based form splint is offering leading players and start-ups the opportunity to develop orthopedic splints & casts with the help of polyurethane spray.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SPLINTS AND CASTS MARKET

  • In early 2019, Enovis (formulary known as Colfax) completed the acquisition of DJO for around USD 3.15 billion. With this acquisition, Colfax aimed to create a new platform for itself in the orthopedic market, as DJO was one of the leading companies in braces and support devices.
  • Breg, a leading orthopedic and billing services company, partnered with its UK distributor, Joint Operations, to expand the supply of high-quality orthopedic products to the UK/Ireland market in July 2020.

COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW

The orthopedic splints & casts market is pursuing various strategies to provide the impetus for growth over the next few years. These market participants adopt cooperation, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Due to these strategies, the orthopedic splints & casts market has the potential to have significant growth opportunities. For instance, Breg partnered with the Australian distributor Club Warehouse to expand its supply of high-quality orthopedic products to the Australian market.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

  • Essity Medical Solutions
  • 3M
  • Enovis
  • Breg
  • DeRoyal Industries
  • Bauerfeind
  • ALCARE
  • Frank Stubbs Company
  • Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber
  • medi
  • Carolina Narrow Fabric
  • Thuasne Group
  • Trulife
  • Tynor
  • Orthosys
  • DUK-IN
  • Performance Health
  • AliMed
  • Lohmann & Rauscher
  • Elite Orthopaedics
  • Allard USA
  • BraceAbility
  • VISSCO REHABILITATION
  • Bird & Cronin
  • Datt Mediproducts
  • Prime Medical

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

  • Casts
  • Splints

Material

  • Synthetic Splints & Casts
  • Plaster of Paris Splints & Casts

Body Part

  • Upper Body
  • Lower Body

End User

  • Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Others

Geography

  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • France
    • UK
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • South Arabia
    • Egypt
    • Nigeria

Bone Growth Products Market - The global bone growth product market is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion in 2027.

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market - The orthopedic braces & supports is expected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2027.

Interbody Spinal Implants Market - The interbody spinal implants market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027.

Medical Exoskeleton Market - The global medical exoskeleton market size is expected to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2027.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES 

3 RESEARCH PROCESS 

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE 

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION 

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS 

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS 

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS 

4.2 BASE YEAR 

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY 

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS 

5.1 KEY CAVEATS 

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION 

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION 

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE 

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

7.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS 

7.1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 

7.1.3 VENDOR ANALYSIS 

8 INTRODUCTION 

8.1 OVERVIEW 

8.1.1 MUSCULOSKELETAL DISORDERS STATISTICS 

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS 

9.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR 3D-PRINTED CASTS & SPLINTS 

9.2 AVAILABILITY OF WIDER PRODUCT PORTFOLIO OF SPLINTS & CASTS BY VENDOR 

9.3 INTRODUCTION OF SPRAY-BASED FORM SPLINTS 

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS 

10.1 INCREASING TARGET PATIENT POPULATION 

10.2 RISING ADOPTION OF FIBERGLASS CASTS & SPLINTS 

10.3 PARADIGM SHIFT TOWARD OUTPATIENT ORTHOPEDIC CARE 

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS 

11.1 COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF SPLINTS AND CASTS 

11.2ALTERNATIVE TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR ORTHOPEDIC DISORDERS & CONDITIONS 

11.3 LACK OF PRODUCT DIFFERENTIATION COUPLED WITH PRICING PRESSURE 

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE 

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.2.1 INSIGHT BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

12.2.2 INSIGHT BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

12.2.3 INSIGHT BY BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

12.2.4 INSIGHT BY END-USERS SEGMENTATION 

12.2.5 INSIGHT BY GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY 

13 PRODUCT 

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.3 CASTS 

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

13.4 SPLINT 

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

14 MATERIALS 

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.3 SYNTHETIC SPLINTS & CASTS 

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

14.4 PLASTER OF PARIS SPLINTS & CASTS 

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15 BODY PART 

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.3 UPPER BODY 

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15.4 LOWER BODY 

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

16 END-USER 

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.3 ORTHOTIC & ORTHOPEDIC CLINICS 

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

16.4 HOSPITAL 

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

16.5 OTHERS 

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

17 GEOGRAPHY 

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW 

18 APAC           

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

18.3 APAC: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

18.4 APAC: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

18.5 APAC: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

18.6 APAC: END USER SEGMENTATION 

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES 

18.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

18.7.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

18.7.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

18.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

18.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

19 EUROPE 

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

19.3 EUROPE: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

19.4 EUROPE: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

19.5 EUROPE: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

19.6 EUROPE: END-USER SEGMENTATION 

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES 

19.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

19.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

19.7.3 THE UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

19.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

19.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

20 NORTH AMERICA 

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

20.3 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

20.4 NORTH AMERICA: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

20.5 NORTH AMERICA: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

20.6 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION 

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES 

20.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

20.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

21 LATIN AMERICA 

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

21.3 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

21.4 LATIN AMERICA: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

21.5 LATIN AMERICA: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

21.6 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION 

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES 

21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

21.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

21.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECASTS 

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

22.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

22.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

22.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

22.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION 

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES 

22.7.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

22.7.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

22.7.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

22.7.4 EGYPT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

22.7.5 NIGERIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW 

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES 

24.1 ESSITY MEDICAL SOLUTIONS 

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW 

24.1.2 ESSITY MEDICAL SOLUTIONS IN ORTHOPEDIC SPLINTS & CASTS MARKET 

24.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS 

24.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES 

24.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS 

24.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES 

24.2 3M 

24.3 ENVOIS 

24.4 BREG 

24.5 DEROYAL INDUSTRIES 

24.6 BAUERFEIND 

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS 

25.1 ALCARE 

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW 

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS 

25.2 FRANK STUBBS COMPANY 

25.3 WEBER ORTHOPEDIC LP. DBA HELY & WEBER 

25.4 MEDI 

25.5 CAROLINA NARROW FABRIC 

25.6 THUASNE GROUP 

25.7 TRULIFE 

25.8 TYNOR 

25.9 ORTHOSYS 

25.10 DUK-IN 

25.11 PERFORMANCE HEALTH 

25.12 ALIMED 

25.13 LOHMANN & RAUSCHER 

25.14 ELITE ORTHOPAEDICS 

25.15 ALLARD USA 

25.16 BRACEABILITY 

25.17 VISSCO REHABILITATION AIDS 

25.18 BIRD & CRONIN 

25.19 DATT MEDIPRODUCTS 

25.20 PRIME MEDICAL 

26 REPORT SUMMARY 

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS 

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS 

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY 

27.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT 

27.1.1 APAC: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

27.1.2 EUROPE: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

27.1.3 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

27.1.4 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

27.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION 

27.2 MARKET BY MATERIAL 

27.2.1 APAC: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

27.2.2 EUROPE: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

27.2.3 NORTH AMERICA: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

27.2.4 LATIN AMERICA: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

27.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: MATERIAL SEGMENTATION 

27.3 MARKET BY BODY PART 

27.3.1 APAC: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

27.3.2 EUROPE: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

27.3.3 NORTH AMERICA: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

27.3.4 LATIN AMERICA: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

27.3.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BODY PART SEGMENTATION 

27.4 MARKET BY END-USERS 

27.4.1 APAC: END USER SEGMENTATION 

27.4.2 EUROPE: END USER SEGMENTATION 

27.4.3 NORTH AMERICA: END USER SEGMENTATION 

27.4.4 LATIN AMERICA: END USER SEGMENTATION 

27.4.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END USER SEGMENTATION 

27.5 GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

27.5.1 CASTS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

27.5.2 SPLINTS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

27.5.3 SYNTHETIC SPLINTS & CASTS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

27.5.4 PLASTER OF PARIS SPLINTS & CASTS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

27.5.5 UPPER BODY: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

27.5.6 LOWER BODY: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

27.5.7 ORTHOTIC & ORTHOPEDIC CLINICS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

27.5.8 HOSPITALS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

27.5.9 OTHERS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION 

28 APPENDIX 

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS 

ABOUT US:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.  

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.  

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.  

