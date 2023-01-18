3D Printing Revolutionizing the Orthopedic Splints and Casts Market with Tremendous Opportunities, the Market to Mark USD 3.34 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Jan 18, 2023, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global orthopedic splints and casts market will grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021-2027. Growing demand for 3D printed casts & splints, availability of a wider product portfolio of splints & casts by vendors, and introduction of spray-based form splints are significant growth opportunities in the orthopedic splints & casts market.
3D printing is an evolving technology that has a potential application in treating pediatric forearm fractures. The clinical outcomes were excellent at the latest follow-up, at least one-year post-injury. 3D-printed casts may allow for greater patient satisfaction and reduced complications in adult and pediatric patients as this technology becomes further integrated into medicine, specifically orthopedics. Orthopedic surgeons may benefit from familiarizing themselves with the potential of 3D printing technology and its current applications and devising future applications for clinical practice. Many emerging companies are developing 3D-printed splints & casts. For instance, ActiveArmour, a leading global company in 3D printed casting/splinting, designs a wholly individualized and fitted splint based on the physician's specific positioning and instructions for each patient's unique needs. Another company in the 3D printed splints & casts market, Fix It, designs 3D printed splints made from biodegradable plastic as an alternative to traditional casts. Thus, emerging 3D printed splints/casts products will accelerate the orthopedic splint & casts market.
GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SPLINTS AND CASTS MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 3.34 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 2.34 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
6.06 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Material, Body Part, End User, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, South Arabia, Egypt, and Nigeria
|
Key Prominent Players
|
Essity Medical Solutions, 3M, Enovis, Breg, DeRoyal Industries, Bauerfeind, ALCARE, Frank Stubbs Company, Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber, medi, Carolina Narrow Fabric, Thuasne Group, Trulife, Tynor, Orthosys, DUK-IN, Performance Health, AliMed, Lohmann & Rauscher, Elite Orthopaedics, Allard USA, BraceAbility, VISSCO REHABILITATION, Bird & Cronin, Datt Mediproducts, and Prime Medical
|
Page Number
|
292
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
APAC TO OBSERVE FASTEST GROWTH IN THE ORTHOPEDIC SPLINTS AND CASTS MARKET
APAC is leading the orthopedic splints & casts market, contributing to increased MSDs incidence, a growing aging population, and related health conditions. APAC accommodates many regional and local orthopedic splints & cast manufacturers actively developing innovative orthopedic splints & casts at affordable costs. China, Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea are major countries contributing to the exponential growth of the market in this region.
APAC has become an appealing market for global players and expansionary private investments that can effectively support innovation while driving consumption and capitalizing on demographic and emerging consumer trends. Overall, the rapidly growing life expectancy, economic growth, and more effective treatment procedures offer long-term growth opportunities for the APAC orthopedic splints & casts market.
Moreover, introducing innovative concepts around orthopedic medicine in the orthopedic splints and casts market can be a game changer because of several benefits over conventional orthopedic splints and casts. The emergence of the spray-based form splint is offering leading players and start-ups the opportunity to develop orthopedic splints & casts with the help of polyurethane spray.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SPLINTS AND CASTS MARKET
- In early 2019, Enovis (formulary known as Colfax) completed the acquisition of DJO for around USD 3.15 billion. With this acquisition, Colfax aimed to create a new platform for itself in the orthopedic market, as DJO was one of the leading companies in braces and support devices.
- Breg, a leading orthopedic and billing services company, partnered with its UK distributor, Joint Operations, to expand the supply of high-quality orthopedic products to the UK/Ireland market in July 2020.
COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW
The orthopedic splints & casts market is pursuing various strategies to provide the impetus for growth over the next few years. These market participants adopt cooperation, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Due to these strategies, the orthopedic splints & casts market has the potential to have significant growth opportunities. For instance, Breg partnered with the Australian distributor Club Warehouse to expand its supply of high-quality orthopedic products to the Australian market.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Essity Medical Solutions
- 3M
- Enovis
- Breg
- DeRoyal Industries
- Bauerfeind
- ALCARE
- Frank Stubbs Company
- Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber
- medi
- Carolina Narrow Fabric
- Thuasne Group
- Trulife
- Tynor
- Orthosys
- DUK-IN
- Performance Health
- AliMed
- Lohmann & Rauscher
- Elite Orthopaedics
- Allard USA
- BraceAbility
- VISSCO REHABILITATION
- Bird & Cronin
- Datt Mediproducts
- Prime Medical
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product
- Casts
- Splints
Material
- Synthetic Splints & Casts
- Plaster of Paris Splints & Casts
Body Part
- Upper Body
- Lower Body
End User
- Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- South Arabia
- Egypt
- Nigeria
