3D Printing Robot Market worth $3.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing robot market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the 3D printing robot market is driven by reliance on automated solutions to conduct repetitive tasks and improve workplace safety, and rising awareness about higher degree of freedom offered by 3D printing robots than traditional printers.

3D Printing Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 1.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 3.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Robot Type, Application, End-user Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Interoperability and compatibility issues related to hardware components of 3D printing robots Key Market Opportunities Rising awareness about higher degree of freedom offered by 3D printing robots than traditional printers Key Market Drivers Government-led investments in additive manufacturing projects

By component, the 3D printing Head segment is projected to grow at high CAGR of the 3D printing robot market during the forecast period.

The 3D printing head segment is positioned for robust growth over the forecast period. 3D printing heads, or extruders, present a host of valuable advantages in the realm of additive manufacturing. These heads boast versatility, capable of accommodating a broad spectrum of materials, from PLA (polylactic acid), PETG (polyethylene terephthalate glycol), TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) to metals, enabling their application across diverse industries. Renowned for their precision, 3D printing heads can meticulously create objects in the X, Y, and Z axes, resulting in highly accurate prints with exceptional surface quality. Additionally, their ability to operate at high speeds contributes to shorter production times. Furthermore, these heads exhibit efficiency by judiciously utilizing filament material through controlled deposition. Their user-friendly nature, often arriving pre-calibrated, appeals to both novices and experts. This facilitates widespread adoption across industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and consumer goods, where their advantages are increasingly appreciated.

Functional Part Manufacturing segment is projected to grow at high CAGR of 3D printing robot market during the forecast period.

The functional part manufacturing segment is expected to grow at high CAGR in the 3D printing robot industry during the forecast period. 3D printing, particularly in conjunction with robots, is revolutionizing functional part manufacturing across several key industries. In aerospace, automotive, and electronics, the demand for lightweight, durable, and precision-engineered components is met through 3D printing with robots. These robots enable the creation of intricate parts with complex geometries, surpassing the limitations of traditional manufacturing methods. The versatility of 3D printing robots, accommodating various materials, including plastics, metals, and ceramics, proves invaluable. As these robots continue to advance, they are poised to enhance functional part manufacturing in these industries, as well as in consumer goods, energy, construction, and more, promising a future of innovation and efficiency.

Noth America is poised for significant growth in the 3D printing robot market by 2028.

The North American 3D printing market is poised for significant growth in the upcoming years due to various essential drivers. 3D printing robots offer solutions to key challenges in the North American construction sector. They reduce the demand for highly skilled workers, enhance safety by handling hazardous tasks, cut costs, boost productivity, and elevate project quality. While facing developmental hurdles, such as speed and material limitations, these robots hold substantial promise for revolutionizing the construction industry and making it more efficient and sustainable. For instance, in May 2022, Cornell University's Bovay Lab (New York) integrated ABB's 6,000-pound IRB 6650S Industrial Robot from Switzerland for large-scale 3D printing in construction. This innovation advances robotic construction research, providing students with practical experience and enhancing sustainability and efficiency in the field. The robot, with a 12-foot track, offers a 12-foot circular reach, covering an 8x30-foot area. It is a significant step in utilizing 3D printing robots for construction and enhancing the construction sector in North America.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the 3D printing robot companies are KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Massive Dimension (US), CRAD B.V. (Netherlands), Caracol (Italy), among others.

