3D Printing Sentiment Index: USA leads as most advanced country in 3D printing

The index is a measure of market awareness and adoption; adoption levels over time; as well as overall sentiment towards the potential impact of the technology. It is based on 2,548 interviews with qualified professionals and in-depth analysis of macro-economic factors. Five key elements were investigated: market awareness, adoption and install base, 3D printing growth indicators, perceived future impact and optimism, and technology infrastructure and ease of adoption. Overall, 67 percent of respondents are currently aware of the terms '3D printing' and 'additive manufacturing'. However, only 35 percent have adopted the technology. Two thirds – 65 percent – think that 3D printing will revolutionize their industry and nearly 40 percent say that 3D printing will bring significant operational efficiencies and cost savings to their businesses over the coming 12 months, indicating the market's rapid evolution.

Confidence in 3D printing's advantages in the USA

A large majority of USA-based survey respondents (87 percent) believe that 3D printing offers extensive benefits in bringing new concepts and design to life. This belief is underscored by how Americans use 3D printing – 77 percent of respondents use 3D printing to produce prototypes. The design flexibility that 3D printing offers is unmatched by traditional sourcing methods and allows for increased customization and efficiency in the design process.

Market awareness of 3D printing or additive manufacturing

The survey shows that the Netherlands (83%), Switzerland (82%), and the USA (77%) have the highest levels of awareness. The Netherlands, home to several 3D printing companies, is often considered a leader in technology. Switzerland has strong growth in both the manufacturing and research field – industries where 3D printing has a high innovation and adoption rate.

Level of adoption of 3D printing technology

By investigating the number of businesses that have adopted 3D printing and used the technology for more than 5 years, the survey determines the current maturity level across various countries. In China, 53 percent of businesses have adopted 3D printing and 11 percent have used it for more than five years, followed by the USA (34 percent adoption and 19 percent have 5+ years of usage) and France (42 percent adoption and 8 percent have 5+ years of usage). This is significantly higher than the global average.

Current 3D printing budget and plan to increase investment in the future

When the 67 percent of respondents who are aware of the technology were asked about their current and future 3D printing budgets, China, India, and the Netherlands came top with the highest current budget and future investment plans over the next 12 months. Wang Peng, Secretary-General of the Additive Manufacturing Alliance of China shared with The Telegraph that: "3D printing is entering a golden period in China. After years of development, it has turned from an innovative concept to something quite helpful in upgrading manufacturing plants." With current install bases being low in India and Netherlands, an increase in investment is inevitable driven by the positive sentiments.

"Sentiments are the start of a domino effect," says Rohit Jhamb, Director Global Research & Analytics at Ultimaker. "Positive sentiments lead to positive behaviour and investments, resulting in a future of significant and sustainable growth. This research is the widest and most in-depth in terms of coverage that combines end customer voice with macro-economic indicators. It offers a complete view of the current ecosystem and future growth potential for 3D printing and shows that we have moved past the hype often associated with 3D printing. For potential stakeholders who haven't embraced the additive manufacturing market and are hesitant about entering, this Index shows they should be unafraid to contribute and can expect a healthy return on that contribution."

"Being close to end-customers is something we always highly value," says Jos Burger, CEO at Ultimaker. "These findings confirm our current strategy for delivering easy-to-use, reliable solutions that anyone can leverage to gain a fast ROI with 3D printing. In that sense, Ultimaker is uniquely positioned, since we provide the market with an open ecosystem of hardware, software and materials. By delivering a complete solution that seamlessly integrates with existing workflows, we are on track to facilitate this positive future growth potential and continue to be the driving force to achieve true digital distribution and local manufacturing."

Methodology

Savanta Group, independent market research consultancy, conducted this research on behalf of Ultimaker between August 1st to September 30th, 2019 across three key regions – Europe, APAC, and North America. In total, 2,548 skilled professionals across a range of key verticals and professions, received the survey of which 1,632 completed the survey. The study was administered online and fielded in 12 different countries in 8 languages. The respondents are working full time or part time and were between 18 and 64 years old. The survey targeted professionals working in education, automotive and aerospace, manufacturing, architecture and construction, consumer goods, healthcare and medical technology, entertainment and the creative industry. Respondents are invited to take part via email and are provided with loyalty points as part of Savanta's scheme for qualified members who take part in multiple surveys. More country-level details on material use and key applications can be found here: https://3d.ultimaker.com/Ultimaker-3D-Printing-Sentiment-Index

About Ultimaker

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in desktop 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore – plus production facilities in Europa and the US – its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing. ultimaker.com

Moniek Jansink

Global PR Specialist

+31 (0)6 153 862 37

m.jansink@ultimaker.com

SOURCE Ultimaker

Related Links

http://www.ultimaker.com

