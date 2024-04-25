3D Products Retail Store Grand Opening for Auto Enthusiasts

New Livonia, MI location provides premium detailing products and a hands-on experience.

LIVONIA, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Products is celebrating their grand opening of a company-owned retail store featuring the full line of 3D products and top selling Hi-Tech accessories.

3D Car Care is a manufacturer of premium, cutting edge car detailing products that are formulated and developed with quality green, biodegradable and natural ingredients, locally in Santa Clarita, California.

Since 1996, 3D has established itself as a preferred choice for professional detailers, body shops, and OEM manufacturers that demand affordable, efficient, and premium products with unparalleled results. They are most known for their unique Alpha Ceramic Alumina (ACA) and Adaptive Abrasive Technology (AAT) polishes and compounds that are easy-to-use saving time and money in high-volume, fast-paced working environments.

"This new store allows us to showcase our products while providing expert advice from our sales and training staff. Plus, consumers are encouraged to experiment in a hands-on environment with our demo station," said Nathan Iverson, President, and CEO of Automotive Technology Group. "This is not simply a retail store, it's an experience.", added Iverson. "We have 29 independently owned retail stores in southern California and two in Las Vegas who have serviced professionals and consumers for over a decade," said Iverson. "We felt that auto enthusiasts in the Detroit market would appreciate having easy access to our great products as well."

3D Products offers a full line of products for every aspect of detailing including cleaners, polishes, compounds, sealants, ceramics, accessories, and more. The recent launch of their GLW Series provides DIY consumers professional grade formulations that are ready-to-use. Hi-Tech Industries, a sister brand, will feature their best accessories in the new location.

The 3D Livonia store is open to the public. Store details can be found at 3DProducts.com or by following 3D Livonia on Facebook.

