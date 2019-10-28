3D Projector Market to Reach a Market Size of $4.6 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research
Oct 28, 2019, 09:30 ET
NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global 3D Projector Market, published by KBV research, The Global 3D Projector Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The DLP market dominated the Global 3D Projector Market by Technology 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. It is expected that DLP technology will lead the 3D projector market as manufacturers prefer their projector technology because it is easy to maintain since it has a filter-free and sealed chip design. With good contrast and high contrast ratio, DLP projectors offer vivid, colorful, clear images. Due to the limited space between the pixels, the projected image is sharper. Light loss is significantly reduced and due to the use of mirrors, which project images without shadows, the light output is high. Increased DLP technology preference is likely to lead to market growth on the 3D projector market. The LCD market would showcase prominent CAGR of 8.3% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The LCOS market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.5% during (2019 - 2025).
The Cinema market dominated the Global 3D Projector Market by End User 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. Cinema application is likely to grow during the projected period with the highest CAGR. The growth of the industry is being affected by an increasing number of cinema displays in different countries, and by the increasing adoption of digital and 3D screens. Increased 3D cinema demand from viewers gives the 3D projector market an opportunity, because the best immersive experience is offered by 3D film-enabled projectors. Increased numbers of screens are therefore a chance for the market to grow. For example, according to data provided by China's film bureau, the number of film screens in China as of 2018 exceeded 50,000, compatible with 3D for 88 percent of the screens.
The Business market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2019 - 2025). The Education market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Home Theater and Gaming market would grow with a CAGR of 9% during (2019 - 2025).
Increasing the adoption of advanced technologies in Asia-Pacific's entertainment segment offers an opportunity for market growth. A growing bias for 3D films from the audience in APAC countries has been observed. For example, due to the growing interest of the audience in 3D movies, various production houses have started releasing 3D versions of films exclusively for China. The Europe market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2019 - 2025) in the Global 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens 3D Projector Market by Region. Additionally, The North America market would witness a significant CAGR of 6.1% during (2019 - 2025).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Acer, Inc., Canon, Inc., Coretronic Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc. and Boxlight Corporation.
Global 3D Projector Market Segmentation
By Technology
- DLP
- LCD
- LCOS
By Light Source
- Metal Halide
- Laser
- LED
- Hybrid & Others
By Brightness
- Less Than 2,000 Lumens
- 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens
- 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens
- 10,000 & Above Lumens
By Resolution
- HD & Full HD
- VGA
- XGA
- 4K and Above
By End User
- Cinema
- Business
- Education
- Home Theatre and Gaming
- Events & Large Venues and Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Sony Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Acer, Inc.
- Canon, Inc.
- Coretronic Corporation
- ViewSonic Corporation
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- Boxlight Corporation
