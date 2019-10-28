3D Projector Market to Reach a Market Size of $4.6 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global 3D Projector Market, published by KBV research, The Global 3D Projector Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The DLP market dominated the Global 3D Projector Market by Technology 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. It is expected that DLP technology will lead the 3D projector market as manufacturers prefer their projector technology because it is easy to maintain since it has a filter-free and sealed chip design. With good contrast and high contrast ratio, DLP projectors offer vivid, colorful, clear images. Due to the limited space between the pixels, the projected image is sharper. Light loss is significantly reduced and due to the use of mirrors, which project images without shadows, the light output is high. Increased DLP technology preference is likely to lead to market growth on the 3D projector market. The LCD market would showcase prominent CAGR of 8.3% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The LCOS market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.5% during (2019 - 2025).

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/3d-projector-market/

The Cinema market dominated the Global 3D Projector Market by End User 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. Cinema application is likely to grow during the projected period with the highest CAGR. The growth of the industry is being affected by an increasing number of cinema displays in different countries, and by the increasing adoption of digital and 3D screens. Increased 3D cinema demand from viewers gives the 3D projector market an opportunity, because the best immersive experience is offered by 3D film-enabled projectors. Increased numbers of screens are therefore a chance for the market to grow. For example, according to data provided by China's film bureau, the number of film screens in China as of 2018 exceeded 50,000, compatible with 3D for 88 percent of the screens.

The Business market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2019 - 2025). The Education market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Home Theater and Gaming market would grow with a CAGR of 9% during (2019 - 2025).

Increasing the adoption of advanced technologies in Asia-Pacific's entertainment segment offers an opportunity for market growth. A growing bias for 3D films from the audience in APAC countries has been observed. For example, due to the growing interest of the audience in 3D movies, various production houses have started releasing 3D versions of films exclusively for China. The Europe market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2019 - 2025) in the Global 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens 3D Projector Market by Region. Additionally, The North America market would witness a significant CAGR of 6.1% during (2019 - 2025).

"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."

To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Acer, Inc., Canon, Inc., Coretronic Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc. and Boxlight Corporation.

Global 3D Projector Market Segmentation

By Technology

DLP

LCD

LCOS

By Light Source

Metal Halide

Laser

LED

Hybrid & Others

By Brightness

Less Than 2,000 Lumens

2,000 to 3,999 Lumens

4,000 to 9,999 Lumens

10,000 & Above Lumens

By Resolution

HD & Full HD

VGA

XGA

4K and Above

By End User

Cinema

Business

Education

Home Theatre and Gaming

Events & Large Venues and Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Sony Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

NEC Corporation

Acer, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Coretronic Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Boxlight Corporation

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407, New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1 (646) 661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com

SOURCE KBV Research