3D Rendering Market to Surpass USD 6 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Over the past decade, a significant advancement in 3D technology has been witnessed. Several developments in interactive graphics software, especially in the gaming industry have been noted. The growing demand among organizations to reduce the cost of production and to enhance productivity has further encouraged advancements in technology. However, as technology advances and organizations move toward digitalization, the complexity of the business process also rises. Therefore, to address these challenges, organizations are looking for more sophisticated, faster, and real-time solutions. This is augmenting the demand for 3D rendering market among organizations.

The cloud 3D rendering market will grow at a CAGR of 24% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to several benefits offered by cloud rendering over on-premise solutions such as cost, flexibility, and scalability. Moreover, the pay-per-use model provided by cloud rendering solution providers also augments the demand for cloud 3D rendering. Cloud 3D rendering utilizes virtual high-performing computers to create photorealistic and high-resolution images from the model in a fraction of time from any computer. This provides accessibility to designers from anywhere at any time. Enterprises are deploying cloud 3D rendering software to improve their design visualization, reduce rendering time, and facilitate communication.

Product design & modeling segment in 3D rendering market will attain an annual growth rate of more than 23% over the forecast period. 3D rendering is extensively used by organizations for product designing and modeling as it enables them to create stunning visuals in advertisements, thus showing the product's features and capabilities. 3D rendering is gaining traction for product marketing campaigns as 3D models are animated to show the features of the product or used in interactive applications.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 326 market data tables & 32 figures & charts from the report, "3D Rendering Market Size By Component (Software (On-premise, Cloud) Service), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SME), By Application (Product Design & Modeling, Animation, Visualization & Simulation), By End-use (Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Automotive, Gaming, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019– 2025"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/3d-rendering-market

The healthcare 3D rendering market will grow at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period. The healthcare sector is observing a heavy adoption of advanced technologies, such as virtual reality, and 3D medical animations, to create personalized 3D printed medical devices and patient-specific surgical simulation. By gathering 3D imaging data from patients and integrating it with virtual rendering technologies, doctors and medical practitioners can pre-plan the best approaches to surgical interventions.

The Asia Pacific 3D rendering market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 24% over the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies. Moreover, the profound growth of the automotive industry has resulted in the adoption of 3D visualization & rendering services to save time and cost associated with the manufacturing of a vehicle's parts. 3D product modeling has gained traction in the Asia automobile industry as it helps to minimize the development of time associated with finished vehicles and enables designers to develop a picture of the product and test it thoroughly before it is built.

Some of the prominent vendors in the 3D rendering market are Adobe, Autodesk, Dassault Systems, NVIDIA, Trimble, Chaos Software, Coral Corporation, Foundry Visionmongers, Pixologic, Christie Digital Systems, Blender, Next Limit Technologies, Keyshot, XR3D Studios, SideFX, Act-3D, BluEntCAD, Easy Render, MAP Systems, Maxon, Tesla Outsourcing Services, Unity Technologies, V Render, and Xpress Rendering.

