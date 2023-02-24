3D scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% by 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 3,896.79 million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 3D scanner market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,923.49 million from 2021 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Scanner Market 2023-2027

3D scanner market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (laser triangulation and structured light), end-user (industrial manufacturing, healthcare, architecture and engineering, aerospace and defense, and others), and product type (short-range, medium-range, and long-range).

The laser triangulation segment by deployment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. 3D laser scanners are used to improve quality control processes in manufacturing plants through trace-back inspection, statistical process control, and production part release processes. Above all, the approval process for production parts takes longer than his traditional CMM, but the 3D scanner reduces inspection time and provides faster results with automated reports. Widespread deployment of laser triangulation technology in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries will primarily drive the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global 3D scanner market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D scanner market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region that offers significant growth opportunities for vendors in North America . The 3D scanner market is growing in the region due to the increasing adoption of 3D scanners in the aerospace, defense, and healthcare industries. The established nature of North America's aerospace and healthcare industries has made manufacturers in these industries more rapidly adopt 3D scanners. His use of advanced 3D techniques such as laser triangulation and structured light in 3D scanners has led to an increase in the use of his 3D scanners in the end-user segment mentioned above. Such factors will propel the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

3D scanner market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increasing adoption of portable handheld scanners.

Handheld portable 3D scanners of different types are available in the market, principally using laser triangulation or structured light technologies.

These scanners provide professional handheld solutions offering advanced scanning quality with faster scan speed in high resolution.

The wide adoption of handheld or portable 3D scanners in different industries is one of the driving factors for the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

Another key factor driving the market growth is the AI-based handheld 3D scanner.

3D scanners with AI are a growing trend that has the potential to revolutionize the worldwide 3D scanner business. By analyzing large volumes of data on a single device, AI reduces the user's effort.

The use of AI in 3D scanners allows for the digitization of an object into a full-color 3D model utilizing a simple and straightforward scanning method.

Artec 3D provides The Artec Leo is a portable 3D scanner with AI capabilities that may be utilized in a variety of industrial applications, including industrial design and manufacturing, healthcare, science and education, and animation and computer graphics.

Additionally, AI-based 3D scanners are not only meant to be used as measurement devices but can also help decision-makers in identifying and rectifying flaws. Henceforth, this trend in 3D scanners will create several opportunities for the futuristic growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the key challenges to market growth is the high cost of 3D scanners.

3D scanners are among the most expensive instruments used in measurement/metrology, quality inspection, and reverse engineering.

The price of these scanners is influenced by criteria such as accuracy, resolution, speed, size, scanning environment, integrated solution, and complexity.

The price range of 3D scanners is determined by the end-user requirements for use in various applications. Accuracy is the most important influencing aspect because it is dependent on the technology used in the scanners; most low-cost 3D scanners have an accuracy threshold.

Several industries, such as automotive and aerospace, require great resilience, which may be achieved by introducing 3D scanners into the manufacturing process. Hence, the higher costs of 3D scanners are becoming a challenge and hindering the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this 3D scanner market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D scanner market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the 3D scanner market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D scanner market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D scanner market vendors

Related Reports:

The industrial barcode scanner market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.83 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (mobile computers, handheld scanners, and ring scanners) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The 3D imaging market is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (healthcare, media and entertainment, industrial, defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

3D Scanner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 191 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,923.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.55 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., AMETEK Inc., Artec Europe Sarl, Atlas Copco AB, Capture 3D Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies Inc., Fuel3D Technologies Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kreon Technologies, Metrologic Group SAS, NextEngine Inc., Nikon Corp., Quality Vision lnternational lnc, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., SMARTTECH 3D, TOPCON Corp., Trimble Inc., and Zoller and Frohlich GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 3D scanner market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global 3D scanner market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Laser triangulation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Laser triangulation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Laser triangulation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Laser triangulation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Laser triangulation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Structured light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Structured light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Structured light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Structured light - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Structured light - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Architecture and engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Architecture and engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Architecture and engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Architecture and engineering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Architecture and engineering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Product Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 70: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 72: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

8.3 Short-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on Short-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Short-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Short-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Short-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Chart on Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Medium-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Medium-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Long-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Chart on Long-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Long-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Long-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Long-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 87: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 88: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 90: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 112: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 126: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 128: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 129: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 130: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 131: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 132: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 133: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 134: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 135: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 136: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 137: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 138: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 3D Systems Corp.

Exhibit 139: 3D Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: 3D Systems Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: 3D Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: 3D Systems Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: 3D Systems Corp. - Segment focus

13.4 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 144: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

13.5 Artec Europe Sarl

Exhibit 148: Artec Europe Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 149: Artec Europe Sarl - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Artec Europe Sarl - Key offerings

13.6 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 151: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 152: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Atlas Copco AB - Key news



Exhibit 154: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

13.7 Capture 3D Inc.

Exhibit 156: Capture 3D Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Capture 3D Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Capture 3D Inc. - Key offerings

13.8 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 159: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Carl Zeiss AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings

13.9 FARO Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 162: FARO Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: FARO Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: FARO Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: FARO Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: FARO Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

13.10 Fuel3D Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Fuel3D Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Fuel3D Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Fuel3D Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

13.11 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 170: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 171: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 173: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

13.12 Kreon Technologies

Exhibit 175: Kreon Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 176: Kreon Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Kreon Technologies - Key offerings

13.13 NextEngine Inc.

Exhibit 178: NextEngine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: NextEngine Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: NextEngine Inc. - Key offerings

13.14 Nikon Corp.

Exhibit 181: Nikon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Nikon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Nikon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 184: Nikon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Nikon Corp. - Segment focus

13.15 Quality Vision lnternational lnc

Exhibit 186: Quality Vision lnternational lnc - Overview



Exhibit 187: Quality Vision lnternational lnc - Product / Service



Exhibit 188: Quality Vision lnternational lnc - Key offerings

13.16 TOPCON Corp.

Exhibit 189: TOPCON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 190: TOPCON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 191: TOPCON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: TOPCON Corp. - Segment focus

13.17 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 193: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 194: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 195: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 196: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 197: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 198: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 199: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 200: Research methodology



Exhibit 201: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 202: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 203: List of abbreviations

