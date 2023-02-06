3D Scanners Market worth $1.5 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D scanners market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rapid technological advancements are creating huge opportunities for 3D scanners for use in several industrial and non-industrial applications. With new and improved technologies, the operational issues involved in 3D scanning have been rectified, significantly reducing the overall complexity.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119952472

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Scanners Market"

166 – Tables

71 – Figures

244 – Pages

The market for software is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

The demand for 3D scanning solutions is expected to grow significantly in the next two to three years, owing to the increased demand for OEM data management solutions. 3D scanning software comprises measurement, evaluation, and management software, which help carry out highly accurate measurements. This software is used to acquire and process data collected by CMM, 3D scanners, etc. Dimensional measurement information systems, comprising dimensional measurement software packages for coordinate measuring machines and portable measurement devices, are used to measure the dimensions of aerospace and automotive components. Other 3D scanner-related software includes computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing, automation, cloud, and imaging software. 3D scanning solutions include mobile apps, data management solutions, data security solutions, and analytical solutions.

The medical industry is expected to grow at significant CAGR from 2023 to 2028

3D scanners designed specifically for scanning the human body are becoming increasingly popular in the medical industry as they provide high-resolution body surface measurement data. These scanners can help develop numerically and perceptually accurate digital body models. The measurement data captured by 3D scanners are used in plastic surgeries, orthopedics, prosthetic orthodontics, dermatology, and other applications. Healthcare practitioners can also quickly perform a complete body scan using stationary or handheld 3D scanners. The data collected allows doctors to research and monitor changes in the body, collect & compare pre-op & post-op data, and develop custom solutions (such as braces, implants, and wheelchairs).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119952472

North America is expected to hold a substantial share of the global 3D scanners market during the forecast period

North America held the largest share of the 3D scanners market in 2022, with the US being the leading contributor to the market growth in this region. The US is expected to account for North America's largest share of the 3D scanners market in 2023. The presence of several automobile manufacturers, research institutes, and large semiconductor companies in this region has increased the demand for 3D scanning equipment. The sales of 3D scanners are expected to rise in key industrial segments, including automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and artifact & heritage preservation. The US is among the first countries to adopt 3D scanners in new and emerging applications such as entertainment, forensics, and crime scene investigations. Some key players in North America include FARO Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Creaform, and CyberOptics Corporation. These companies are constantly involved in product development, launches, and acquisitions.

The major players in global 3D scanners market includes Hexagon AB (Sweden), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=119952472

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Robotic Vision Market by Type (2D Vision Systems, 3D Vision Systems), Component (Cameras, Lighting, Optics, Processors & Controllers, Frame Grabbers, Deep Learning Software), Deployment (Robotic Guidance Systems, Robotic Cells) – 2027

Surface Inspection Market by Component (Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Processors, Software), Surface Type (2D, 3D), System (Computer-based, Camera-based), Deployment Type (Traditional Systems, Robotic Cells), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028

3D Printing Market by Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Service), Process (Binder Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion), Application, Vertical, Technology, and Geography – 2026

3D Laser Scanner Market by Range (Short, Medium, and Long), Product (Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based, and Desktop), Offering (Hardware & Software and After-Sales Services), Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

3D Metrology Market with Recession Impact by Product Type (CMM, ODS, VMM, 3D AOI, 3D X-ray &CT), Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation), Offering, End-user Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/3d-scanner-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/3d-scanner.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets