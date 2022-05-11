3D Scanning Market size worth $ 1433.7 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 7.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increased application in automotive industry for the inspection of automotive components and powertrain components, growing number of laser-scanning services, higher demand from electronic industries, are some of the factors to boost the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Scanning Market" By Application (Entertainment And Media, Aerospace And Defense), By Range (Short-Range, Medium-Range), By Type (Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global 3D Scanning Market size was valued at USD 818.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1433.7 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.26% from 2021 to 2028.

Global 3D Scanning Market Overview

In the forecast term, the 3D Scanning Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of pricing. The expense of generating an object in the 3D scanning process, as well as a scarcity of 3D metrology specialists, are two major constraints limiting the market's growth. Manufacturing organizations are tying their metrology to service providers in order to achieve product availability in a short amount of time and process stability, hence boosting the 3D Scanning Market. As more consumers turn to laser scanning services, the usage of a laser scanner to analyze and map subterranean fields is on its way to becoming more popular.

Due to the extensive coverage and 3D picture capability, 3D laser scanning is not only limited to professional enterprises that require high precision, a high degree of accuracy, and speed, but it also boosts the customer's confidence in the report. As a result, the mining industry will be able to use the 3D laser scanner on a massive scale. The automobile, aerospace, and defense industries are the primary businesses that are inspected. The process of 3D scanning is mostly utilized in the automobile industry to monitor vehicle components and drive train components. It can also be utilized to ensure the correctness and precision of numerous technical procedures in vehicle plants, as well as to examine the entire car body. 3D scanners are being used by both automakers and suppliers to boost efficiency.

Key Developments

In October 2020 , ZEISS Group and Microsoft Corp. have launched a multi-year strategic agreement to help ZEISS transition into a digital service provider focused on the cloud.

, ZEISS Group and Microsoft Corp. have launched a multi-year strategic agreement to help ZEISS transition into a digital service provider focused on the cloud. In August 2020 , FARO Technologies, Inc. has introduced FARO Trek, a fully autonomous 3D mobile scanning integration developed in partnership with Boston Dynamics, a US-based robotics company.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Hexagon (Sweden), FARO Technologies (US), KEYENCE Corp. (Japan), Jenoptik (Germany), Nikon Corp. (Japan), Mitutoyo Corp. (Japan), ZEISS Group (Germany), Perceptron (US), Renishaw (UK), Creaform (Canada).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 3D Scanning Market On the basis of Application, Range, Type, and Geography.

3D Scanning Market, By Application

Entertainment and Media



Aerospace and Defense



Medical and Healthcare



Civil and Architecture



Industrial Manufacturing

3D Scanning Market, By Range

Short-range



Medium-range



Long-range

3D Scanning Market, By Type

Optical Scanner



Laser Scanner



Structured Light Scanner

3D Scanning Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

