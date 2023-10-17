3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Size to Grow USD 4646.1 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGLORE, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market is Segmented by Type (3d Wire Bonding, 3d Tsv, 3d Fan Out, Others), by Application ( Consumer Electronics , Industrial, Automotive, Transport, IT & Telecommunication, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The global 3D Semiconductor Packaging market was valued at USD 1829.9 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 4646.1 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of 3d Semiconductor Packaging Market

The primary market factors accelerating the industry's growth are increased demand for the miniaturization of electronic devices and rapid expansion in the information and communications sectors. Additionally, the market is being driven by benefits including improved device performance, decreased size, increased integration, and energy savings.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE 3D SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING MARKET

The growing need for electric device miniaturization is driving the market CAGR for 3D semiconductor packaging. The need for 3D semiconductor packaging is anticipated to rise in response to the growing demand for devices with high capacity and little storage. In the development and design of electronic equipment, the inclination towards miniaturization is increasingly significant. Heterogeneous integration, in which the circuit layers are created using several methods on various wafers, is one of the method's key features. Small surgical tools used in the healthcare sector and tiny MEMS devices used in electrical products are examples of microelectronics devices. These gadgets are made up of various integrated chips, and their manufacturers emphasize how little space they take up.

The key drivers of demand for chips using improved semiconductor packaging techniques, including 3D package design, are low power and small-size consumption. The smaller size of electronic gadgets for consumer convenience has increased demand for tiny electronic circuits. The market for 3D semiconductor packaging is being driven by an array of factors, including growing demand for miniaturized circuits in microelectronic devices, an increase in the need for tablets, wearable technology, low-end smartphones, and other connected consumer goods, rising demand for consumer electronics products, rising sales of MEMS devices, improved efficiency, and lower power consumption.

3D packing can occasionally result in financial savings. Smaller, less costly chips may be used, and materials can be used more effectively. Additionally, it can lessen the requirement for intricate and expensive interconnects. Keeping heat under control becomes a major concern as semiconductor devices get more powerful. Better choices for heat dissipation are provided by 3D packaging since heat may be dispersed more evenly over several stacked layers. Chips can be more easily integrated with various production nodes or technologies thanks to 3D packaging. This may result in devices that are more specialized and adaptable.

Reducing latency is essential for several applications, like data centers and artificial intelligence. By enabling the placement of memory and processor units closer together, 3D packaging can be helpful. The adoption of 3D semiconductor packaging is being fueled by advancements in consumer electronics, including the adoption of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things), rising demand for smartphones, computers, and other consumer devices, and growing trends in miniaturized circuits in electronic devices.

3D SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

With a 68% market share, Asia-Pacific is the region with the largest market for 3D semiconductor packaging. With a market share of around 23%, North America comes in second.

lASE, Amkor, Intel, Samsung, AT&S, Toshiba, JCET, Qualcomm, IBM, SK Hynix, UTAC, TSMC, China Wafer Level CSP, Interconnect Systems, and others are the major producers. The top 3 businesses had nearly 50% of the market.

Key Companies:

LASE GmbH

Amkor

SAMSUNG

AT&S

Toshiba

JCET

Qualcomm Inc

IBM

SK Hynix

UTAC

China Wafer Level CSP

Interconnect Systems

Intel

TSMC

