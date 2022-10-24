3D Sensors Market Anticipated to Garner $57 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 13% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and surge in the requirements for medical imaging solutions have boosted the growth of the global 3D sensor market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "3D Sensor Market By Type (Image Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Position Sensor, Others), Technology (Structured Light, Time of Flight, Stereoscopic Vision, Ultrasound, Others), Connectivity (Wireless, Wired), End use (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global 3D sensor industry was pegged at $17.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $57 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Major Determinants of the Market Growth

Rise in demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and surge in the requirements for medical imaging solutions have boosted the growth of the global 3D sensor market. However, complexity of 3D sensors, poor manufacturing, and high maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased demand from healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and military would open new opportunities in the future.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $17.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $57 billion CAGR 13 % No. of Pages in Report 360 Segments covered Type, Technology, Connectivity, End Use, and Region Drivers Rise in consumer electronics demand Application of 3D sensors in the automotive sector Opportunities Rising popularity of augmented reality and virtual reality in video games Restrains Lack of product differentiation Rising maintenance costs Sectors with little experience in device manufacture

COVID-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to unanticipated influence of the pandemic on the market.

The strict lockdown regulations and restriction on manufacturing facilities due to lack of workforce hindered the mass production of 3D sensors.

However, as the world is getting back on track, the demand for 3D sensors is expected to get back on track.

The Image Sensor segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By type, the image sensor segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global 3D sensor market. These sensors are widely employed in a range of applications, including virtual reality, autonomous navigation, robot guidance, robot computer interface, and biological image analysis, which fuelled the market growth. The report includes analysis of the accelerometer sensor, position sensor, and others.

The Cloud segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By technology, the stereoscopic vision segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Stereoscopic vision sensing has gained popularity as a way of acquiring 3D images. However, the structured light segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global 3D sensor market, as structured light has been a popular technique for the development of camera-based 3D sensors.

The Predictive Analytics segment dominated the market

By connectivity, the wireless segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global 3D sensor market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The applicability of wireless in several disciplinary sectors such as target identification, object tracking, and security monitoring, 3D wireless sensor networks (3D-WSN) has piqued the interest of many researchers in recent years. This supplemented the market growth. The report includes analysis of the wired segment also.

The Consumer Electronics segment held the lion's share

By end use, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global 3D sensor market. In addition, the segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. In the consumer electronics sector, sensors are frequently employed in products like smartphones, cameras, and many other devices. Consumer-grade sensors provide useful data for security needs, including position tracking, depth sensing, measurement, and gesture & motion tracking. These factors drive the market growth. The report includes analysis of healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, others.

North America dominated the market

By region, the global 3D sensor market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to rise usage of IoT in smart homes, smart cities, and businesses. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, owing to expansion of numerous end-use sectors, including as consumer electronics, medical, and automotive.

Key Market Players

pmdtechnologies ag

Infineon Technologies AG

SAMSUNG

LMI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

COGNEX CORPORATION

Microchip Technology Inc.

Occipital, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

KEYENCE CORPORATION

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global 3D sensor market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the 3D sensor market forecast, segments, estimations, and dynamics of the 3d sensor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing 3D sensor market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the 3D sensor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players along with the 3D sensor market outlook.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global 3d sensor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

The report also provides the in depth analysis regarding the 3D sensor market opportunity over the forecasted timeframe.

3D Sensor Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Image Sensor

Accelerometer Sensor

Position Sensor

Others

By Technology:

Structured Light

Time of Flight

Stereoscopic Vision

Ultrasound

Others

By Connectivity:

Wireless

Wired

By End Use:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

, and ) Europe ( Germany , Italy , France , Spain , U.K., Russia , and Rest of Europe )

, , , , U.K., , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

, , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

SOURCE Allied Market Research