3D Sewing Robot Market Growth 2022 is Poised to Exhibit A Moderate 6.24% CAGR in Emerging Economies Globally by Forecast 2028

The growth of the Global 3D Sewing Robot market is primarily driven by increasing demand for material handling equipment from established companies in the manufacturing industry. Development of sewing robots to bring the fashion industry back from low-wage countries to the European sales market. Their innovation aims to solve several problems at once.

PUNE, India, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research completed and published by Exactitude Consultancy, the global 3D Sewing Robots market is expected to grow at a 6.24% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 135.8 million by 2026 from USD 93.7 million in 2021.Traditionally, the textile industry is dependent on the manual labor and is among industries with low employee turnover. Material cost and cut-and-sew labor are the two largest overheads in apparel manufacturing. As the industry moved forward to meet the growing demand for specific and high-quality textile products, the production facilities needed to be more efficient, cost effective and error free.

The new technological development towards the adoption of automation in textile is also required skilled labor. In order to overcome this challenge, the industry is innovating 3D sewing robots. These robotic systems are gradually gaining acceptance in the textile industry due to its niche uses. Based on consumer needs these robots comes in different systems that can deliver specific requirements. Automated sewing robots can efficiently sew fabrics, wool and leather material. These robots are made through the combination of sewing heads, grippers, and various robotic arms to complete the job. The robotic arms come with a laser scanner that can scan pieces of clothes and are mainly applied in sewing fabrics for automotive interiors. These sewing robots also find application across Cleanroom Apparel, footwears, bags & fashion accessories, and home décor industries.

Clothing and footwear application is the largest and the highest growing segment as many efforts have been made by the shoe and clothing industry to fully or partially automate some parts of the manufacturing process and minimize human errors. For instance, Adidas, the sports apparel giant is pushing the limits of technology with its innovative Futurecraft division. Further, the potential return of large sports events like the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the rise in popularity of outdoor and home-based sports after the pandemic would offer significant growth opportunities for Sportwear sector, and hence the 3D robotic equipment.

Asian region is the hub for textile industry and the demand growth for 3D Sewing Robot is dependent on the automation the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is the key hub for global textile industry. India, Bangladesh, China, Vietnam, and several other Southeast Asian countries dominate the region. Several factors are the reason behind its dominance in the world – low labor cost, availability of unskilled labor, and huge local demand owing to high population. However, growing export potential, and growing demand for specific high-quality garments has led to the adoption of automation machines in the sector. Furthermore, the growing human errors because of unskilled labor is leading to the technology developments like: automation, 3D robotics with in the textile sector. Additionally, owing to the growing competition and margin pressure, the international brands such as Adidas are slowly adopting 3D sewing robots in their manufacturing of garments and footwears across the region.

Key Industry Development

February, 2021- Rokea announced formation of an intelligent manufacturing industrial park with industrial robot production as the core, body assembly, testing, after-sales, and system integration.

February, 2019 – Softwear Automation introduced Sewbots-as-a-Service which is a rental lease service that allows manufacturers, brands, and retailers to source and manufacture in the US at a lower cost than outsourcing and with greater predictability and quality.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 99.9 Million Revenue forecast in 2026 USD 135.3 Million Growth rate 6.24 % Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2019 Forecast period 2021-2026 Quantitative units Volume in units, revenue in USD million, and CAGR from 2021 to 2026 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, SWOT, COVID-19, and Trends Segments covered Application and Region Regional scope Americas; Europe; and Asia Pacific Country scope US; Rest of America; Germany; UK; Spain; Rest of Europe; China; Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Key companies profiled PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH, SEWBO, KMF, Softwear Automation, Rokae Customization scope Report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

The Industry Currently Going Through Technological Shift and Fully Commercialization Would Need More Investment in Production Facilities

The 3D Sewing Robot industry is still operated by smaller players and the equipment manufacturers have limited machine output owing to low investments. The present scenario for 3D Robots is mostly dependent on specific orders from textile manufacturing companies. Though the apparel and textile industry offer huge growth potential in the future, the mass production of textiles robots is yet to evolve in textile manufacturing industries. The textile industry is expected to secure or allocate more investments for securing 3D Sewing Robots and the orders from big international textile brands for Robotic machines is expected to grow. For instance, in March 2021, Rokea announced the completion of a 200-million-yuan C+ round of financing for product research and development, industry application promotion and commercial delivery. The commercialization however possess challenge as most factories are located in Asia and majority of the local companies are small and reluctant to adopt high tech machine during to fear of labor backlash.

Key Market Segments: 3D Sewing Robot Market

3D Sewing Robot Market by Application, 2020-2026, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

Cloths

Footwear

Bags & Fashion Accessories

Home Décor

Car Interiors

Others

3D Sewing Robot Market by Region, 2020-2026, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Drivers and Restraints

Cost Saving and Increased Operational Benefits Could Create New Business Opportunities

The manual sewing methods require many labor and the material goes through several processes which impacts the overall output and quality of the finished goods. The manual sewing method is estimated to be around 35-40% of the total manufacturing cost, however, owing to the growth in demand for low-cost high-quality products companies' profit suffers. With the introduction and adoption of 3D Sewing Robots, the companies can benefit both in terms of productivity and cost measures. The automated sewing robots decreases the need for sewing laborers. For example, in Tianyuan's new factory, 3-5 people work on each of the 21 robotic production lines and as per the company estimates a labor decrease of 50-70% compared to the 10 workers on a conventional line have been identified.

Low Availability of Technically Skilled Workers and Job losses of unskilled Labor Force is the big challenge

As the industry move forward with automation it needs high technical worker which are difficult to find hence, it is one of the key challenge to the industry to educate and train the workers accordingly. The other key issue with the introduction of sewing robots, the jobs for labor may be at risk. For instance, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), nearly 90% of textile, clothing, and footwear workers could eventually be replaced by robots in Cambodia and Vietnam. The same is replicated to countries in Asia region such as China, India, and Bangladesh where the clothing industry offers work for millions of people.

Pros and Cons of the System

Advantages Disadvantages Increase in Productivity

Increase in Productivity Increased Inventory Turnover

Increased Inventory Turnover Quality Consistency

Quality Consistency Replaces Repetitive and Monotonous Works

Replaces Repetitive and Monotonous Works Reduction in Variability Among Production Batches

Reduction in Variability Among Production Batches Low Labor Cost and Overheads High Initial Installation Cost

High Initial Installation Cost High Maintenance Cost

High Maintenance Cost Create Unemployment

Create Unemployment Limited Working Capability

The key questions answered in the report are:

What was the market size of the 3D Sewing Robot market before Covid-19 and what is the forecast from 2022 onwards? Who are the key manufacturers in the market and what are their product offerings? Which are the highest growing countries in the market and their growth rates? What are the key factors driving the market in countries like: USA , Germany , India , China , and other major countries? Which is the highest growing application for the sutures market in terms of sales? Which type of Surgical suture has the highest market potential? What products and technologies are likely to replace 3D Sewing Robot in the future? What is the most used surgical suture material in the market?

