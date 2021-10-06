3D Singers are Winning the Love of the Audience: Polar's First Music Release

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last decade, the digital world has witnessed the extraordinary growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR). World conditions have accelerated the introduction of AI into various spheres and business processes. And in 2021, this technology has really become a game changer in the music industry.



Avakin Life premiere 5 of October for millions audience Screenshot from upcoming music video.

Popular artists like Marshmello or Ariana Grande gave virtual concerts in Fortnite in 2021, but more than that, new artists are now starting their careers in virtual reality. In fact, a recently announced virtual singer, Polar, is creating her songs with a touch of artificial intelligence, and launching her music career in the metaverse.

But it's not just technology that matters and makes a 3D artist special. It's also about the emotional connection between the character and the audience. Polar represents by day she's a simple girl, but as the lights go down she turns into a rebel singer fighting for her freedom and individuality. the young people's rebellion,



"People want me to follow their stupid rules. But I am nothing like that. And no one will stop me," she reveals.

On October 1, the song "Close To You" appeared on all music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Yandex.Music. Followed by the music video premiering at an exclusive viewing party in the virtual universe of the mobile game Avakin Life to millions on October 5 and launching on YouTube soon after.



