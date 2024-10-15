3D Stacking Market Size Worth $5.94 Billion, Globally, by 2031 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The 3D stacking market size is expected to reach US$ 5.94 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.81 billion in 2023 to record a CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2031.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the rising consumer electronics industry is a significant driver for the global 3D stacking market. As consumers seek smaller and more portable electronic devices, the need for compact and efficient power sources, such as memories, has significantly grown. Furthermore, the proliferation of IoT and smart devices is another crucial factor propelling the 3D stacking market.

IoT devices, including wearables, sensors, and connected devices, rely on small and reliable power sources. Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearables benefit from 3D stacking by integrating multiple functionalities in a compact form factor, including sensors, processors, and memory. The reduced power consumption from 3D stacked components extends the battery life of wearable devices which is further fueling the market growth. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the 3D Stacking Market comprises of technology, device type, and end user which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings:

Market Growth: The 3D Stacking Market share is expected to reach US$ 5.94 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.81 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Increasing Use of Heterogeneous Integration and Component Optimization: The increasing use of heterogeneous integration and component optimization to improve the manufacturing of electronic components is a major factor driving the global 3D stacking market. This approach allows for the stacking of dies on a substrate, creating chips in packages that are smaller and more energy-efficient. 3D stacking technology allows heterogeneous integration by allowing circuit layers to be created using various methods and wafer types. Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory: High-bandwidth memory (HBM) utilizes 3D stacking technology, allowing the stacking of multiple layers of chips using vertical channels known as through-silicon vias (TSVs). This enables a greater number of memory chips to be packed into a smaller space, minimizing the distance data must travel between the memory and processor. Fast Processors for Gaming Purposes: The gaming industry is continuously growing across the globe, with a rise in video game players. The growing number of online gamers increases the need for high-speed processors among gamers. In April 2022 , Advanced Micro Devices Inc. released a Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Processor to improve and enhance gamers' experience. Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming processor is designed with 3D stake technology that can deliver an average of 15% more gaming performance at 1080p. Geographical Insights: APAC dominated the 3D Stacking Market in 2023. North America is the second largest contributor to the global 3D Stacking Market, followed by Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

Market Segmentation:

Based on interconnecting technology, the 3D stacking market is segmented into through-silicon vias, monolithic 3D integration, and 3D hybrid bonding. The through-silicon via segment held the largest share in the 3D stacking market in 2023. Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) are high-performance interconnect techniques used as an alternative to wire-bond and flip chips to create 3D packages and 3D integrated circuits. TSVs are used to build 2.5D and 3D packages that include multiple semiconductors dies.

Based on device type, the 3D stacking market is segmented into memory devices, MEMS/sensors, LEDs, imaging and optoelectronics, and others. The memory devices segment held the largest share in the 3D stacking market in 2023. 3D stacking for memory devices is a technique used to increase the density and performance of semiconductor memory chips. 3D stacking for memory devices refers to the technique of layering multiple memory dies vertically within a single package, creating a high-density, high-performance memory module.

Based on end user, the 3D stacking market is segmented into consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share in the 3D stacking market in 2023. 3D stacking allows for a higher density of transistors and memory cells, which is crucial for increasing storage and processing capabilities within a limited space. By stacking components vertically, 3D stacking enables the design of more compact and lightweight devices, which is highly desirable in consumer electronics.

Competitive Strategy and Development:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors, ASE Technology, Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., Amkor Technology, and Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

Global Headlines on 3D Stacking Market:

"Advanced Micro Devices Inc inaugurated its largest global design center in Bengaluru, marking a milestone in the company's commitment to expand research, development, and engineering operations in India . The state-of-the-art campus plans to host approximately 3,000 AMD engineers in the coming years, focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology, including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more."

. The state-of-the-art campus plans to host approximately 3,000 AMD engineers in the coming years, focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology, including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more." "Intel researchers showcased advancements in 3D stacked complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) transistors combined with backside power and direct backside contacts at the 2023 IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM). The company also reported on scaling paths for recent R&D breakthroughs for backside power delivery, such as backside contacts, and it was the first to demonstrate successful large-scale 3D monolithic integration of silicon transistors with gallium nitride (GaN) transistors on the same 300-millimeter (mm) wafer, rather than on the package"

"NXP unveiled its latest i.MX 95 family which represents a significant advancement for the 9 series in terms of 3D graphics, NPU functionality, and other capabilities. The newly launched processor's primary CPU domain features up to six Arm Cortex A55 CPU cores organized in a coherent cluster. Moreover, it incorporates a distinct domain housing a real-time Arm Cortex M7 MCU, along with a low-power real-time domain powered by a low-power (safety) Arm Cortex M33 CPU."

"At the TSMC 2023 OIP Ecosystem Forum, TSMC unveiled the new 3Dblox 2.0 open standard and highlighted significant achievements of its Open Innovation Platform (OIP) 3DFabric Alliance. The 3Dblox 2.0 introduces early 3D IC design capabilities aimed at significantly enhancing design efficiency, while the 3DFabric Alliance continues to drive integration in memory, substrate, testing, manufacturing, and packaging. TSMC is committed to advancing 3D IC innovation and making its comprehensive 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies more accessible to all customers. This strategic move underscores TSMC's dedication to pushing the boundaries of 3D IC innovation and ensuring that its advanced packaging technologies are readily available to a wide range of customers."

"Samsung Electronics announced that it is presently committed to the research and development of 11nm-level DRAM and ninth-generation 3D NAND Flash. The objective is to elevate integration to an industry-leading level, achieve established mass production plans, and sustain its technological edge. The memory sector is intensifying its focus on NAND with 300 or more layers, driving competition. Notably, Samsung's utilization of double-stack technology entails the sequential manufacture of NAND in two stages, followed by their combination."

Rising Demand for Compact and Efficient Packaging Solutions in Automotive Electronics to Fuel 3D Stacking Market Growth:

The demand for compact and efficient packaging solutions in automotive electronics is being driven by a confluence of technological and consumer trends. As vehicles increasingly incorporate advanced electronic systems to support safety, connectivity, and autonomous functionalities, the need for more sophisticated and space-efficient semiconductor solutions has become paramount. The automotive industry is witnessing a transition toward electric and autonomous vehicles, which necessitates a greater integration of electronics within vehicles. Consequently, there is a growing emphasis on reducing the physical footprint of electronic components while maintaining or enhancing their performance. This drive for miniaturization is emphasized by the need to optimize space within vehicles, accommodate additional features, and improve fuel efficiency.

The consumer demand for sleek and feature-rich infotainment systems, driver assistance technologies, and advanced safety features in vehicles has necessitated the development of more powerful and compact semiconductor solutions. The integration of high-performance processors, memory, and sensors within limited space is crucial for supporting the expanding array of electronic functions in modern vehicles. Moreover, the quest for improved energy efficiency and longer battery life in electric and hybrid vehicles has placed additional pressure on semiconductor manufacturers to develop solutions that consume less power while delivering enhanced performance. Compact and efficient packaging solutions play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives by enabling the creation of slimmer and more energy-efficient devices, thereby aligning with the automotive industry's sustainability goals.

Conclusion:

Shorter interconnects within a 3D stacked configuration result in reduced power consumption and improved signal integrity, making it an attractive solution for energy-efficient and high-performance applications. The growing adoption of 3D stacking technology is a key factor contributing to the 3D stacking market growth. This technology allows for the stacking of dies on a substrate, creating chips in packages that are smaller and more energy-efficient. Additionally, 3D stacking technology facilitates the development of innovative, feature-rich products, particularly in the consumer electronics sector. The ability to stack memory and logic components vertically allows for the creation of more powerful and compact devices—which align with the market demand for sleek, high-performance gadgets. Furthermore, this technology empowers businesses to stay at the forefront of technological innovation, fostering a competitive position in the rapidly evolving landscape of electronic devices and semiconductor solutions. 3D stacking technology enables the efficient integration of disparate components, such as memory, logic, and sensors, into a single package, leading to enhanced performance and reduced footprint. This technology helps in providing streamlined manufacturing processes, optimized supply chain management, and cost savings.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system integrator, system manufacturers and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

