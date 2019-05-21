3D Systems Advancing High Performance Automotive Sector with Leading Industry-specific Workflow Solutions

"The extreme conditions of track racing leave no room for error," said David Dicker, founder, Rodin Cars. "Many components that we manufacture in-house have geometrical complexities that only 3D printing can provide. What we're able to accomplish through the breadth of solutions offered by 3D Systems' printers is second to none, providing build-speed and design advantages that are hard to match."

The high performance track-car manufacturer uses the sPro 230 for SLS production parts, the ProX® 800 for SLA tooling for carbon fiber forms with 3D Systems' Accura® Bluestone material, and the ProX DMP 320 with 3DXpert™ for titanium production parts of exhaust collectors and mufflers, uprights and hubs, as well as a wide range of component mount brackets. As a result, Rodin Cars is able to quickly manufacture full-size prototypes as well as production components without the need for tooling. It is also able to advance complex design concepts, and produce lighter weight metal parts not manufacturable in any other way.

Stewart-Haas Racing (Kannapolis, North Carolina) uses powerful 3D scanning with 3D Systems' Geomagic Wrap® reverse engineering software and the ProX 800 printer to produce aerodynamic components for race car component development and wind tunnel testing. For a NASCAR team, perfecting automotive components designed to increase speed and performance is a vital ingredient for success. Geomagic Wrap is used to collect scan data from the car components, process it, and create .stl files for shape deviation comparison. 3D Systems' 3D Sprint® software is used to prepare and optimize the CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing process on the ProX 800. Using 3D Systems' Accura 25 material, Stewart-Haas Racing's engineers are able to rapidly print large parts with a smooth surface finish and precise dimensional accuracy.

"Everything we do is related to putting more speed into our cars," said Reneau Van Landingham, aerodynamic design group manager, Stewart-Haas Racing. "Our most valuable asset is time. The faster we can develop concepts that improve the performance of our cars on the track, the better. The ProX 800 plays a big role in this effort because it enables us to produce parts efficiently and accurately during this development process."

3D Systems' extensive, integrated portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions – including materials, software, hardware and services - is enabling the transformation of digital manufacturing processes, and thus businesses. Through collaboration with its customers, 3D Systems continues to innovate, developing new materials and technologies to meet its customers' unique business needs.

"3D Systems' customer-specific, application driven approach is advancing the adoption of digital manufacturing," said Vyomesh Joshi, president and CEO, 3D Systems. "Our innovative materials and broad portfolio of hardware and software allows manufacturers to seamlessly integrate 3D printing into their production workflows. Our world-class experience and expertise, in collaboration with our industry-leading automotive customers, results in solutions that help them design and produce parts quickly, significantly reduce the product development cycle, drive down cost, and stay ahead of the competition."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions company, it empowers manufacturers to create products and business models never before possible through transformed workflows. This is achieved with the Company's best-of-breed digital manufacturing ecosystem - comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on demand manufacturing services and a portfolio of end-to-end manufacturing software. Each solution is powered by the expertise of the company's application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform manufacturing environments. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications for prototyping through production in markets such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental and consumer goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

SOURCE 3D Systems

Related Links

http://www.3dsystems.com

