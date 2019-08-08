3D Systems and GF Machining Solutions Expand Partnership in Greater China - Enabling Customers in World's Top Manufacturing Region to Redefine Production Environments

"The Chinese and Taiwanese markets are known for global manufacturing leadership," said Herbert Koeck, executive vice president and general manager, global go to market, 3D Systems. "Manufacturers in this region are looking for ways to transform their production workflows in order to maintain their competitive position. Our joint metal 3D printing solutions with GF Machining Solutions fit seamlessly into the traditional shop floor and are unmatched in the industry."

As of August 1, 2019 manufacturers in China and Taiwan will be able to order 3D Systems' and GF Machining Solutions' co-branded scalable metal additive manufacturing solutions (i.e., DMP Factory 500, DMP Factory 350 and DMP Flex 350) exclusively through GF Machining Solutions. The companies' co-branded solutions – which integrate traditional and additive manufacturing technologies - are a new concept in scalable, digital factory automation that includes software for digital production workflows, including: enhanced part design, 3D printers, materials, electrical discharge machining (EDM), milling equipment, advanced post-processing technologies, and services. These new design and manufacturing options can lead directly into improved existing products, innovative new designs, new business models, and new markets.

Customers in the Greater China region will also have access to GF Machining Solutions' Customer Innovation Center (CIC) in Shanghai. Engaging with the CIC provides customers with the ability to consult and collaborate with experts from 3D Systems and GF Machining Solutions to develop applications with metal 3D printing solutions which include materials, services, hardware and software. As part of this process, manufacturers will have the ability to benchmark their parts and products to ensure quality control and validate final parts against specifications – ultimately saving them time, money, and providing faster time to market.

"China and Taiwan are strategic key markets for GF Machining Solutions where we support our customers with an organization of more than 350 direct application, service and sales personal," said Laurent Castella, head of market region Asia, GF Machining Solutions. "We are delighted to enhance the support to our customers in the transition towards additive manufacturing, with our new Customer Innovation Center (CIC) in Shanghai and by a dedicated group of additive manufacturing experts."

3D Systems and GF Machining Solutions have a presence in more than 50 countries, which includes production facilities, research and development centers, and broad sales and service networks encompassing internal teams as well as channel partners.

Certain statements made in this release by or in reference to 3D Systems that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in 3D Systems' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading AM solutions company, it empowers manufacturers to create products and business models never before possible through transformed workflows. This is achieved with the Company's best-of-breed digital manufacturing ecosystem - comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and a portfolio of end-to-end manufacturing software. Each solution is powered by the expertise of the company's application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform manufacturing environments. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications for prototyping through production in markets such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental and consumer goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

About GF Machining Solutions

GF Machining Solutions is the world's leading provider of machine tools, diverse technical solutions and services to manufacturers of precision molds and tooling and of tight-tolerance, precision-machined components. The key segments we serve include the aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, information and communications technology (ICT) and electronics industries. Our extensive portfolio ranges from Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) solutions, three- and five-axis Milling machines and Spindles, 3D Laser texturing machines, Additive Manufacturing and machines for Laser micromachining to solutions for Tooling, Automation, Software and Digitalization—all backed by unrivaled Customer Services and support. GF Machining Solutions is a globally acting Division of the Georg Fischer Group (Switzerland) and maintains a presence at 50 locations worldwide. Its 3,394 employees generated sales of CHF 1,066 million in 2018. More information can be found at www.gfms.com.

