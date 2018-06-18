3D Systems Announces On Demand Anatomical Modeling Service

Obtaining a model requires only a few simple steps:

Medical professionals can easily upload a 3D model file (i.e., STL, OBJ or PLY) to the company's On Demand Anatomical Models website. Customers can prepare model files with 3D Systems' D2P™ software or any commercially available software.

Customers select from a variety of materials from which to print depending on the use and desired areas to highlight in the model, and then request an instant quote.

After reviewing the quote, the requestor can place the order in just one click, and the finished model will arrive in approximately five business days.

To further expedite the process, 3D Systems created a seamless connection between its D2P software and the On Demand Anatomical Models website. This end-to-end medical solution allows surgeons, radiologists, lab technicians and other medical professionals to quickly create accurate, digital 3D anatomical models from medical imaging data. D2P now includes a unique module for Volume VR, enabling the upload and launch of the entire patient scan into a 3D Virtual Reality environment without any pre-processing of the data. This development allows the user to walk through their scans and see an enhanced view of their patient's anatomy, control layer visualization, and cut cross sections in any direction. Further enhancements include improved mesh creation options, import and alignment of external mesh file into patient scan, and 3D PDF generation.

"For more than 25 years, 3D Systems has assisted medical professionals through the combination of our anatomical modeling experience and our 3D printing expertise," said Katie Weimer, vice president, medical devices, 3D Systems. "The healthcare industry is seeing the benefits provided through 3D printed anatomical models, and we are dedicated to continuing to expand our healthcare offerings to meet market needs. With the launch of our new On Demand Anatomical Modeling Service, we are making 3D printed models easier and more accessible to a broader range of the healthcare community."

In addition to this new service, 3D Systems continues to offer its leading full-service virtual surgical planning and anatomical modeling services. For medical professionals wishing to produce models for diagnostic purposes and pre-surgical planning, the company provides an unmatched Patient-Specific Anatomical Modeling option. To utilize 3D Systems' anatomical modeling service, a medical professional provides a CT (Computed Tomography) or MR (Magnetic Resonance) scan of their patient to the company's team of experts at its Healthcare Technology Center in Littleton, Colorado. In turn, the company's biomedical engineers process the data, design the model and 3D print it at the facility. The finished model is then shipped to the medical professional for use in pre-surgical planning, pre-surgical rehearsal, and for educational purposes. Certain materials can also be used in a sterile environment such as an operating room for consultation during a procedure.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems is the originator of 3D printing and an innovator of future 3D solutions. It has spent its 30-year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring groundbreaking products to market and drive new business models. This is achieved with the Company's best of breed digital manufacturing ecosystem. It's comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on demand manufacturing services and end-to-end manufacturing software solutions. Combinations of these products and services address a variety of advanced applications- ranging from Aerospace, Automotive, and Consumer Goods to Medical, Dental, and Jewelry. For example, 3D Systems' precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

