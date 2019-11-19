3D Systems Continues to Announce New Materials - Opening New Production Solutions for Broad Industry Adoption

VisiJet M2S-HT90 provides best-in-class heat deflection temperature of 90°C while meeting USP Class VI 93 standards. This strong, rigid, transparent material is designed for durable goods and automotive applications - ideal for functional prototyping of parts that operate in high temperature environments such as appliances, enclosures and housings, as well as testing parts or assemblies with heated fluids and gasses. Due to its biocompatibility, VisiJet M2S-HT90 is also optimal for healthcare applications including medical devices that include fine features and small internal structures designed for fluid flow.

Biomedical engineers at Antleron (Leuven, Belgium), an R&D company with a mission to enable living therapies, are using 3D Systems' VisiJet M2S-HT90 to develop bioreactors as part of their personalized manufacturing 4.0 strategy. "Antleron is excited to be here in 3D Systems' booth at Formnext to showcase - for the first time - what is in store for next-generation medical applications with the ProJet MJP 2500 Plus printer and VisiJet materials," said Jan Schrooten, chief executive officer, Antleron. "The combined mechanical and biocompatible properties of 3D Systems' VisiJet M2S-HT90 are enabling us to accomplish innovations in cell biology – moving from 2D to 3D and beyond. We now can rapidly translate our 'out-of-the-box' cell processing ideas into new ways to develop products for life science applications."

In addition to VisiJet M2S-HT90, Figure 4 PRO-BLK 10, and Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB, the company also announced six additional materials for a range of applications including: Figure 4 EGGSHELL-AMB 10, Figure 4 FLEX-BLK 20, Figure 4 MED-AMB 10, Figure 4 MED-WHT 10, Figure 4 TOUGH-BLK 20 and Figure 4 RUBBER-BLK 10.

3D Systems' also recently announced on November 1 that its new biocompatible denture material, NextDent® Denture 3D+, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The combination of this new dental 3D printing material, NextDent 5100 dental 3D printer, and industry-leading intra-oral scanning and dental software solutions yields an end-to-end digital dentistry solution. As a result, customers can expect more precise, predictable results than through analog techniques - enabling more efficient, cost-effective creation of dentures for patients.

"At Formnext 2019, 3D Systems is showcasing application-specific, production workflow solutions that help companies design and create new and improved products, while gaining efficiencies," said Vyomesh Joshi, president and CEO, 3D Systems. "We collaborate with our customers to design the solution that best fits their needs. This begins with understanding their application, and then selecting the material which will enable production of their desired part. Blending our expertise in materials science, application engineering, 3D printing technology and software allows 3D Systems to deliver unprecedented solutions that keep them ahead of the competition."

