3D Systems Draws on Healthcare Expertise to Deliver FDA Cleared D2P™ - Industry's Only Company to Create Patient-Specific, Diagnostic, Anatomic Models Using its Own Software and Printers

The software also includes a volumetric VR solution enabling instant views of patient scans in a 3D environment - facilitating surgical planning and conversations between medical staff and their patients.

"We are used to going into surgery with uncertainties and an arsenal of contingency plans," said Dr. Solomon Dadia, deputy director of the orthopedic-oncology department and director of the 3D surgical center at Souraski Medical Center in Tel-Aviv. "With 3D printed models and enhanced 3D visualization tools such as VR, we are able to gain a better understanding of the surgery and pathology we are going to treat. This allows us to come up with a more precise surgery plan designed to deliver a better surgical outcome."

In accordance with the FDA announcement on new guidelines for 3D printed patient-specific anatomic models in 2017, diagnostic quality models must be an output of a Class II regulated medical device software. 3D Systems is the only company to offer both a software solution and compatible printers of its own that meet this regulatory requirement. Anatomic models can be produced using a variety of 3D Systems printing technologies - ColorJet Printing, MultiJet Printing, Stereolithography, and Selective Laser Sintering – including materials that are capable of sterility and biocompatibility.

"The capabilities offered in D2P give the healthcare professional an unprecedented toolset for deeper medical understanding across most medical specialties," said Ran Bronstein, vice president, chief research and operation officer, 3D Systems. "Our proprietary advanced visualization technology is changing how medical imaging data is used in a variety of formats such as virtual reality and 3D printed physical models."

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading AM solutions company, it empowers manufacturers to create products and business models never before possible through transformed workflows. This is achieved with the Company's best-of-breed digital manufacturing ecosystem - comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and a portfolio of end-to-end manufacturing software. Each solution is powered by the expertise of the company's application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform manufacturing environments. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications for prototyping through production in markets such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental and consumer goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

