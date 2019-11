3D Systems Expands its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Dental Materials with Newly FDA-Cleared NextDent® Denture 3D+

Producing a denture using NextDent Denture 3D+ for the base, and NextDent C&B MFH for the teeth on the NextDent 5100 results in a final denture that is 90% less expensive to produce in 75% less time than dentures created using analog methods. The digital solution improves the patient experience as well, providing a properly fitting device with fewer required office visits.

"With 3D Systems' Digital Denture Workflow, dental laboratories and clinics are now able to produce dental devices at dramatically increased speed while reducing material waste and capital equipment expenditure as well as reliance upon milling centers," said Rik Jacobs, vice president, general manager, dental, 3D Systems. "FDA clearance of NextDent Denture 3D+ is the last piece that creates a trusted end-to-end workflow – giving prosthodontists a competitive advantage while improving the patient experience."

NextDent Denture 3D+ material possesses excellent mechanical properties (in accordance with ISO Denture Base Standards) and is capable of producing dentures rivaling conventional denture base materials. 3D Systems offers the largest available color palette for a denture base material, which enables dental labs and clinics to deliver a final product that most closely matches a patient's gums for a natural looking aesthetic. This material joins the company's portfolio of 30 unique NextDent resins – the largest number available from any dental 3D printing material supplier. NextDent 3D printing materials for medical devices are biocompatible and CE certified (CE certification is pending for NextDent Denture 3D+) in accordance with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC, listed at the FDA, and registered in various other countries. The complete NextDent portfolio – for both medical and non-medical devices – is suitable for a wide range of applications.

