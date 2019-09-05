3D Systems' New Materials, Depth of Expertise and Technology Leadership on Display at TCT 2019 - Paving the Way for New Applications

Figure 4 Platform Helps Accelerate T ime-to-market The Figure 4 platform is a flexible production system with configurations designed to allow customers to grow as their needs and businesses require. On display at the 3D Systems booth, visitors will be able to see:

Figure 4 Standalone enables customers to realize same-day prototyping, while being able to scale to meet low-volume production needs when required. Ideal for small design shops and OEMs, it provides industry-leading durability with economical print volume at the lowest cost compared to other printers in its class.

enables customers to realize same-day prototyping, while being able to scale to meet low-volume production needs when required. Ideal for small design shops and OEMs, it provides industry-leading durability with economical print volume at the lowest cost compared to other printers in its class. Figure 4 Modular provides customers with an upgradable and cost-effective direct 3D production solution which can include automated materials-handling and centralized post-processing. Manufacturers can rapidly scale Figure 4 Modular as their production needs expand – evolving to up to 24 print engines on a centrally-managed console that can each run different materials and jobs simultaneously as part of a single, high-throughput line.

The Figure 4 platform is bolstered by a robust and continuously expanding materials portfolio – enabling new applications. On display will be parts produced from three newly released materials:

Figure 4 TOUGH-BLK 20, a strong ABS-like black plastic with industry-leading UV stability for high performance prototyping and production applications where lifecycle stability is critical and mechanical properties fit. It provides high precision, smooth surface finish and exceptional sidewall quality with minimal finishing. At TCT 2019, the company will showcase a threaded water hose that demonstrates the look-and-feel of injection molded ABS plastic with fine detail and smooth surface finish for form and fit testing.

Figure 4 MED-AMB 10 and Figure 4 MED-WHT 10, a transparent amber and a white biocompatible material that is sterilizable and capable of meeting ISO 10993-5 and ISO 10993-10, suitable for use in general medical applications requiring translucency, sterilization, and/or thermal resistance, as well as consumer high temperature applications where rigid function are desirable with transparency or white color properties. In its booth, 3D Systems will feature a water nozzle in Figure 4 MED-AMB 10 that shows fluid flow, and a threaded valve assembly in Figure 4 MED-WHT 10.

The company will also announce and showcase five additional new materials at TCT 2019 with planned general availability for October 1. These industry-leading materials are designed to deliver unparalleled properties for production workflows.

Metals Platform Designed for Scalable, Repeatable Metal Part Production

3D Systems will showcase metal applications enabled as a result of its partnership with GF Machining Solutions that combines industry-leading expertise in traditional and additive manufacturing. The companies' co-branded metal 3D printing solutions built upon the DMP Flex 350, DMP Factory 350 and DMP Factory 500 are designed to enhance metal parts production and redefine manufacturing environments. Visitors to the booth will be able to see applications for aerospace and healthcare that enable manufacturers to more efficiently produce complex metal parts within tight tolerances, and reduce total cost of operation.

Software Accelerates Design & Production

3D Systems' software products enable the end-to-end workflow from design and manufacture through inspection alongside a range of industrial customer applications designed to create more innovative products faster. On display will be Geomagic® Design X providing the fastest path from scan to CAD; Geomagic Control X giving users simple, powerful inspection capabilities leading to better decision making, improved efficiency in inspection workflows and lowering overall risks and costs; 3D Sprint® for preparing and optimizing CAD data and managing the plastics additive manufacturing process, and 3DXpert® all-in-one integrated software solution for additive manufacturing to prepare, optimize and print quality parts.

Expand Resources with On Demand

Visitors to 3D Systems' booth (B84) can learn more about 3D Systems On Demand parts manufacturing services that provide customers easy access to a wide array of resources and expertise for fast product prototyping and low-volume manufacturing of end-use parts. Through a network of global facilities, customers can choose from services such as rapid prototyping, advanced prototyping, low-volume production and appearance models. 3D Systems On Demand processes include additive manufacturing, cast urethane, CNC machining, injection molding, metal die casting, sheet metal fabrication to help customers accelerate time-to-market.

Attendees to TCT 2019 will be able to learn more about the power of 3D Systems On Demand during a keynote on September 25 at 10 a.m. (TCT Summit – F100) – "Restoring the Lost Dragons at Kew: The Role of 3D Printing in Historical Restoration." The project is also among the finalists for the TCT Awards 2019 – Creative Application category.

"Our comprehensive portfolio and deep expertise is driving the adoption of digital manufacturing," said Herbert Koeck, EVP, global go to market, 3D Systems. "At TCT 2019, we are demonstrating our suite of additive manufacturing solutions - including software, 3D printers and a growing materials portfolio - enabling customers to rethink manufacturing and realize improved agility, reduced complexity, and lower overall total cost of operation."

