3D Systems' NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication '3D Printing Industry'

In February of this year, 3D Systems unveiled the NextDent 5100 and 18 new NextDent resins – bringing the entire NextDent portfolio to 30 materials. The additions to the company's industry-leading dental portfolio, which includes solutions for laboratories and clinics of all sizes, enable improvements in patient care while once again revolutionizing the digital dentistry workflow. For example, today the majority of the world's orthodontic aligners are produced using 3D Systems technology.

Winners of the 2018 3D Printing Industry Awards were announced at a festive black-tie banquet in London, Thursday, May 17. The winners, including individuals and enterprises focused on additive manufacturing and 3D printing, were nominated and voted on by the publication's readers. For 2018, award nominations increased 35 percent, and voting also surpassed prior years.

"This award recognizes a momentous shift in the market for digital dentistry, as there is a tremendous growth opportunity for dental 3D printing. According to SmartTech Markets Publishing, by 2027, digital dentistry revenue is expected to reach $9.6 billion," said Rik Jacobs, vice president, general manager, dental, 3D Systems. "In February, 3D Systems introduced a complete solution to the market, combining an extensive materials portfolio with leading 3D printing technology, software and services. We offer the industry's widest range of regulatory-approved, 3D printing materials and technologies for dental labs and clinics."

The NextDent 5100 solution is currently in beta testing with select customers and priced below $10,000 (US)/€10.000 (EU Countries). General availability is planned for Summer 2018.

The newly added NextDent 5100 and FabPro™ 1000 accompany 3D Systems' existing portfolio of dental solutions, which includes: ProJet® MJP 2500 MultiJet solution for dental models using tan material for easy detail visualization; ProX® 800 stereolithography technology for dental models, patterns, and drill guides batch production; the ProX DMP 100 Dental and ProX DMP 200 Dental metal printers for manufacturing high-quality, metal dental prostheses; and Dental Manufacturing and Design Services supported by the company's Customer Innovation Center in Leuven, Belgium.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems is the originator of 3D printing and an innovator of future 3D solutions. It has spent its 30-year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring groundbreaking products to market and drive new business models. This is achieved with the Company's best of breed digital manufacturing ecosystem. It's comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on demand manufacturing services and end-to-end manufacturing software solutions. Combinations of these products and services address a variety of advanced applications- ranging from Aerospace, Automotive, and Consumer Goods to Medical, Dental, and Jewelry. For example, 3D Systems' precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-systems-nextdent-5100-named-2018-healthcare-application-of-the-year-by-additive-manufacturing-publication-3d-printing-industry-300651220.html

SOURCE 3D Systems

Related Links

http://www.3dsystems.com

