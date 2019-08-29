3D Systems Showcases Industry-Leading Manufacturing Solutions Designed to Reduce Complexity, Lower Costs and Deliver Higher Quality Parts Faster at EMO 2019

3D Systems and GF Machining Solutions announced a strategic partnership in August 2018, and will have a joint presence in Hall 27, Booth B26. The partnership combines 3D Systems' innovation and expertise in additive manufacturing with GF Machining Solutions' renowned leadership in precision machining, enabling manufacturers to more efficiently produce complex metal parts within tight tolerances, and reduce TCO. The companies will feature their co-branded metal 3D printing solutions – DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 500 – designed to enhance metal parts production and redefine manufacturing environments.

Metals Platform Designed for Scalable, Repeatable Metal Part Production

At EMO 2019, attendees will be able to learn more about the companies' co-branded solutions – DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 500. These solutions enable scalable metal additive manufacturing across a variety of markets including aerospace and power generation, healthcare, and tool making. For these markets in particular areas of interest include: fuel applications, RF applications and airfoil components, spinal cages, mold inserts with conformal cooling for injection molding and die casting. The DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 500 include 3D Systems' 3DXpert®, an all-in-one integrated software solution for the entire metal additive manufacturing workflow, which will also be available for demonstration.

Attendees to EMO 2019 who are interested in learning more about the power of combining subtractive and additive manufacturing technologies are invited to attend the companies' joint presentation on Thursday, September 19, 12PM at Booth I24, Hall 9 - Forum New Technologies. Mark Cook, vice president, metals products, 3D Systems and Stefan Dahl, head of advanced manufacturing, GF Machining Solutions, will present "Building the Digital Factory through Metal Additive and Subtractive Manufacturing Technologies."

New Software Releases Support Increased Productivity, Reduced Delivery Time

"3D Systems software portfolio has products that address each phase of digital production to help our customers accelerate their workflow," said Radhika Krishnan, senior vice president, software & healthcare, 3D Systems. "At EMO 2019, we'll unveil the latest software releases of core products that deliver high quality parts. Through collaboration with our customers, we gain deeper understanding of their application needs, and use those insights to develop innovative solutions – accelerating design and production while reducing manufacturing costs."

With Cimatron 15, toolmakers can deliver exceptionally high quality tools, faster with new and enhanced capabilities.

New Mill/Turn Capabilities - fully integrated within the CAM environment, allowing easy programming, machine simulation and post-processing of the entire NC process.

- innovative new functionality to support complex machining and accelerate production. User advantages include: Automated 5-Axis Roughing – automatic programming for even faster and fully optimized roughing calculation than previous Cimatron releases.

Guided Multi-Axis Cleanup –automatic calculation of multi-direction cleanup motions with a single click minimizing the risk of part and machine damage.

Geodesic Technology – A leading edge, high quality toolpath calculates an even 3D step over complex parts for exceptional quality surface finishing.

New 5-Axis Automatic Deburring - by geometry, surfaces or an entire model.

- by geometry, surfaces or an entire model. Enhanced Plate Machining Application – Toolmakers can now automate and shorten the programming process using feature-based machining technology.

– Toolmakers can now automate and shorten the programming process using feature-based machining technology. Circle Segment Cutters – to shorten machining time and achieve superior surface quality with barrel, lens, oval and three radii segment cutting tools.

– to shorten machining time and achieve superior surface quality with barrel, lens, oval and three radii segment cutting tools. New Cooling Design and a new Conformal Cooling Application combines drilled and automated calculated conformal channels for outstanding support of mixed manufacturing environments. Also available now as a standalone seat.

and a new combines drilled and automated calculated conformal channels for outstanding support of mixed manufacturing environments. Also available now as a standalone seat. Mold Correction Tools – mitigate the risks of warpage, saves time and cost.

General availability for Cimatron 15 is planned for late Q4 2019.

Attendees to EMO 2019 can also learn more about the new capabilities available in 3D Systems' Geomagic Control X 2020. The upcoming release of 3D Systems' metrology software includes additional functionality providing users across an organization with simple, powerful inspection capabilities leading to better decision making, improved efficiency in inspection workflows, and reduction of overall risks and costs.

Probing Workflow Enhancements help users adapt to difficult inspection challenges with new flexible geometry creation methods, updated Move Device function with traceability analysis, and a revamped probe point management system that provides simple insight into probing results. From a single view, users can now see how much a probe point influences the inspection result, and determine if the source of error is from the part, or perhaps by the probing process itself.

help users adapt to difficult inspection challenges with new flexible geometry creation methods, updated Move Device function with traceability analysis, and a revamped probe point management system that provides simple insight into probing results. From a single view, users can now see how much a probe point influences the inspection result, and determine if the source of error is from the part, or perhaps by the probing process itself. Direction Tolerances accurately identify and understand sources of manufacturing errors to help designers perform root-cause error analysis more efficiently.

accurately identify and understand sources of manufacturing errors to help designers perform root-cause error analysis more efficiently. The new Inspection Viewer allows individual analysis by any contributor or reviewer with custom reporting and analytics tailored to their unique role. This is complemented by Annotation Groups that provide concise results per feature. The combined features facilitate improved communication across functions that enables better decision-making resulting in fewer errors.

allows individual analysis by any contributor or reviewer with custom reporting and analytics tailored to their unique role. This is complemented by that provide concise results per feature. The combined features facilitate improved communication across functions that enables better decision-making resulting in fewer errors. The updated Automation Server includes new process triggers that help users reduce processing overhead by allowing them to automate the processing of scan groups without scripting. The point-cloud enabled Simulated CMM Points help users automate real-world contact measurements with virtual instruments. This results in easy creation of automated, integrated solutions to improve productivity and reduce cost.

General availability for Geomagic Control X 2020 is planned for Q4 2019.

These new releases alongside Geomagic Design X, 3DXpert® and GibbsCAM® will demonstrate the power of the company's comprehensive suite of subtractive and additive manufacturing software designed to streamline digital manufacturing workflows.

For more information on 3D Systems' presence at EMO 2019, please visit the company's website.

