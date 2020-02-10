3D Systems Streamlines Digital Design and Manufacturing Workflows for SOLIDWORKS Users - Unveils 3DXpert® for SOLIDWORKS 15

The growth of additive manufacturing is contingent on optimizing digital workflows and that begins with reimagining how software supports the process and corrects the core issues that pose significant challenges for designers. Until now, the design toolset available has been oriented for traditional manufacturing techniques, which has created barriers to digital manufacturing workflow optimization. In addition, designers have faced demand for lighter weight parts and parts that possess complex geometries. 3D Systems' latest software solution addresses these challenges and unlocks new possibilities, including the ability to create more shapes in more ways.

"Software is the foundation of transformative digital manufacturing solutions," said Radhika Krishnan, executive vice president, software, healthcare, & digitization, 3D Systems. "Looking at our expertise and combining that with our end-to-end software portfolio solutions and the specific needs of SOLIDWORKS designers, we realized that we could help SOLIDWORKS users streamline their digital manufacturing workflows and gain competitive advantage in several ways such as adding design for additive manufacturing capabilities to their toolset with 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS 15. In addition, SOLIDWORKS users can accelerate their product design cycle and reduce the time – from hours to minutes - required to build CAD models of real-world objects using advanced scan-to SOLIDWORKS capabilities that are included in our Geomagic® for SOLIDWORKS solution. Users can also use GibbsCAM®, our complementary CAM solution to complete their subtractive design and manufacturing workflow."

3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS is an add-on for SOLIDWORKS, extending SOLIDWORKS' design capabilities with a complete DfAM toolset, equipping designers with everything they need to prepare and optimize their designs for 3D printing.

3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS 15 further enhances the direct path from SOLIDWORKS to additive manufacturing and enables users to:

Shorten the design cycle with enhanced bi-directional data transfer: Seamless bi-directional data transfer achieved with the click of a button – reducing time and effort while preserving data integrity.

Seamless bi-directional data transfer achieved with the click of a button – reducing time and effort while preserving data integrity. Optimize design structure with an enhanced lattice development suite: Designers can now develop bespoke structures to capitalize on intellectual property, reduce costs and gain competitive advantage, in addition to using the rich library of predefined lattice structures.

Designers can now develop bespoke structures to capitalize on intellectual property, reduce costs and gain competitive advantage, in addition to using the rich library of predefined lattice structures. Easily achieve successful prints with automated tools & workflows: A new power-supports capability fully automates support generation for multiple geometries with the click of a button. In addition, enhanced build simulation capabilities provide designers with clear and immediate feedback on their design decisions.

General availability of the new version of 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS 15 is planned for March 2020. Designers and engineers can experience the benefits of 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS through a free trial available for download.

Geomagic for SOLIDWORKS will also be on display at the show and is the industry's only complete integrated 3D scan-to-SOLIDWORKS software solution. The software helps designers reduce the time – from hours to minutes - required to build CAD models of real-world objects by using advanced, automated wizards to quickly and easily create sketches, surfaces, and feature-based editable solid parts inside SOLIDWORKS – directly from 3D Scan data.

3DEXPERIENCE World 2020 attendees can see 3D Systems' broad manufacturing portfolio encompassing software, materials, 3D printers, and services including: 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS, Geomagic for SOLIDWORKS, 3DXpert, Geomagic Design XTM, GibbsCAM, and Figure 4® Standalone in booth #117 February 9–12.

For more information about 3D Systems' presence at 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020, please visit the company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading AM solutions company, it empowers manufacturers to create products and business models never before possible through transformed workflows. This is achieved with the Company's best-of-breed digital manufacturing ecosystem - comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and a portfolio of end-to-end manufacturing software. Each solution is powered by the expertise of the company's application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform manufacturing environments. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications for prototyping through production in markets such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental and consumer goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

