3D TSV Market Size Worth USD 13.4 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.5% CAGR | 3D Through-Silicon-Via (TSV) Devices Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Zion Market Research study, The global 3D TSV market was valued at around USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to around USD 13.4 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The study examines the drivers, constraints, and difficulties that the 3D TSV market faces, as well as their impact on demand throughout the forecast period. The report also looks into new prospective in the 3D TSV market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the 3D TSV Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the 3D TSV Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 20 % (2022-2028).

Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and China have all reported strong levels of production in the consumer electronics, automotive, and transportation sectors, which is a major source of demand for the 3D TSV market.

, , , , , and have all reported strong levels of production in the consumer electronics, automotive, and transportation sectors, which is a major source of demand for the 3D TSV market. The expanding popularity of smartphones, as well as the desire for new memory technologies, has boosted the rise of computationally intensive consumer gadgets, opening up a slew of new prospects in this sector.

Silicon wafers are widely utilized in smartphone manufacturing, and the launch of 5G technology is projected to enhance 5G smartphone sales, thereby expanding the telecommunications industry.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "3D TSV Market By Product (Memory, MEMS, CMOS Image Sensors, Imaging & Opto Electronics, And Advanced LED Packaging), By Process Realization (Via First, Via Middle, And Via Last), By Application (Consumer Electronics Sector, Information & Communication Technology Sector, Automotive Sector, Military, Aerospace, And Defense Sector), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

3D TSV Market: Overview

3D TSV technology allows LSIs to be stacked to enable smaller goods like wearable gadgets easier to produce. Semiconductor manufacturers all around the globe are using 3D TSV technology to fulfill the rising need for functional integration. TSV is seeing a lot of use in a range of 2.5D and 3D packaging applications that require a lot of functionality and performance with the least amount of performance metric or energy. It is also being used to improve the memory and logic function of CMOS devices, non-memory, and electronics such as tablet PCs, smartphones, & televisions.

Industry Dynamics:

3D TSV Market: Growth Drivers

Miniaturization of electrical devices is becoming increasingly popular thereby fostering the market growth.

The growth of the 3D TSV market is fueled by the growing need for electronic device miniaturization as a result of improved compact size chip design. These items will be made possible by using hetero systems, which will improve the reliability of complex packaging. With ultra-small 3D packaged electronics and MEMS sensors, sensors can be placed almost everywhere and devices may be monitored in hostile environments in real-time to help enhance dependability and uptime. The 3D TSV market is driven by increasing demand for novel chip designs with increased attributes such as smaller form factors, high aspect ratio, and low power consumption. In addition to this, growing demand from numerous sectors including medical, automotive as well as defense is expected to boost the global market for 3D TSV market.

3D TSV Market: Restraints

High cost and yield issues limit the market growth.

Even though the technological obstacles for 3D ICs are taking shape, the cost of the technology poses a significant barrier. TSVs have a number of advantages, including a reduced form factor, improved performance, and so on. However, they must contend with a slew of competing stacking technologies (PoP, PiP), as well as low-cost competitive connectivity methods like wire bonding. In addition to this, the most contentious topic in the business is the output of 3D integration. When dies are stacked, there is a danger that if one layer fails, the entire device will fail. Thus, high cost and productivity are the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Global 3D TSV Market: Opportunities

Increasing preference for LED packaging to fuel the market during the forecast period.

The increased usage of LEDs in goods has prompted the development of gadgets with lower prices, higher density, and more energy. The adoption of 3D packaging through silicon via (TSV) technology, as opposed to 2D packaging, enables a high density of vertical interconnections. Future prospects are expected in the market, owing to advancements in implementation sectors such as CMOS image sensors, high-end LED solutions, and optoelectronics MEMS. Since this integrated TSV circuit minimizes link lengths, it requires less resistance, inductance, and parasitic capacity. It uses a combination of multifunctional and monolithic integration to deliver high-speed, low-power connectivity. Hence, the rising inclination toward LED packaging may create numerous opportunities for the growth of the global 3D TSV market during the forecast period.

Global 3D TSV Market: Challenges

Thermal issues are the major challenge for the market growth.

Thermal difficulties produced by a high degree of integration are a stumbling block to the 3D TSV market's growth. Because the silicon via (TSV) is a critical link in 3D IC integration, the difference in coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) between copper and silicon is greater than 10 ppm/K, resulting in thermal stress whenever a thermal load is placed.

Global 3D TSV Market: Segmentation

The global 3D TSV market is classified into product, process realization, application, and region.

Based on the product, the market is segregated into advanced LED packaging, imaging & optoelectronics, image sensors, CMOS, MEMS, and memory. Process realization segment is classified into via first, via middle, and via last. Based on the application, the market comprises military, aerospace, & defense sector, automotive sector, information & communication technology sector, and consumer electronics sector.

List of Key Players in 3D TSV Market:

ASE Group

Pure Storage Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Group

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

Intel Corporation

Broadcom Ltd

STMicroelectronics NV

United Microelectronics Corp.

Amkor Technology

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 13.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 20 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered ASE Group, Pure Storage Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Intel Corporation, Broadcom Ltd, STMicroelectronics NV, United Microelectronics Corp., and Amkor Technology, among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3416

Recent Developments:

In November 2020 , ACM Research, a provider of wafer processing technologies for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) solutions, launched the Ultra ECP 3d platform for conformally filled 3D through-silicon via (TSV) applications.

, ACM Research, a provider of wafer processing technologies for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) solutions, launched the Ultra ECP 3d platform for conformally filled 3D through-silicon via (TSV) applications. In October 2019 , Samsung Electronics Creates the first of its kind 12-Layer 3D-TSV chip packaging technology in the market. The new method allows 12 DRAM chips to be stacked utilizing over 60,000 TSV holes while keeping the equivalent thickness as conventional 8-layer chips.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global 3D TSV market during the forecast period. Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and China have all reported strong levels of production in the consumer electronics, automotive, and transportation sectors, which is a major source of demand for the 3D TSV market. Asia Pacific is among the world's most important manufacturing hubs. The expanding popularity of smartphones, as well as the desire for new memory technologies, has boosted the rise of computationally intensive consumer gadgets, opening up a slew of new prospects in this sector. Because silicon wafers are widely utilized in smartphone manufacturing, the launch of 5G technology is projected to enhance 5G smartphone sales, thereby expanding the telecommunications industry. On the other hand, increased R&D efforts linked to 3D IC design are assisting market expansion in North America and Europe.

Global 3D TSV Market is segmented as follows:

3D TSV Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Memory

MEMS

CMOS

Image Sensors

Imaging and Opto Electronics

Advanced LED packaging

3D TSV Market: By Process Realization Outlook (2022-2028)

Via First

Via Middle

Via Last

3D TSV Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Consumer Electronics Sector

Information and Communication Technology Sector

Automotive Sector

Military, Aerospace, and Defense Sector

3D TSV Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

