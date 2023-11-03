3D Ultrasound Market is to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

03 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D ultrasound market is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (hospital, surgical centers and diagnostic centers, research and academia, and maternity center and others), type (cart/trolley and handheld), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major contributors to market revenue are the US and Canada. Market growth has been increased by the presence of multinational companies in the U.S. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report
Company Profile:
BPL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dawei Medical, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Genuine Medica Pvt. Ltd., Halo Medical Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lyfboat Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Rege Imaging and Cine Films Pvt Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Terason
BPL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers 3D Ultrasound such as X cube 90 on GPX, X cube 70 on GPX, and X cube 60.
To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
3D Ultrasound Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market share growth by the hospital, surgical centers, and diagnostic centers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Technological progress and its benefits, such as high-quality images are driving the adoption of 3D ultrasound systems in hospitals.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report
"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio
3D Ultrasound Market: Market Dynamics
Key Driver
- Increase in imaging product launches and collaboration among companies
- Advanced diagnostic accuracy with 3D ultrasound
- Growing health-related problems across the world
An increase in imaging product launches and collaboration among companies is the key factor driving the market growth. To enhance their market presence, companies are encouraged to introduce new products and partnerships to extend their product range and reach out to different regions.
Major Trend
Technological advances in 3D ultrasound systems are the primary trend shaping market growth.
Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.
Related Reports:
- The Ultrasound Equipment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,346.7 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 5.24%.
- The Medical Imaging Market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.87 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027.
What are the key data covered in this 3D Ultrasound Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D ultrasound market between 2023 and 2028.
- Precise estimation of the 3D ultrasound market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the 3D ultrasound market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D ultrasound market companies.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-User
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article