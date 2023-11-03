3D Ultrasound Market is to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D ultrasound market is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (hospital, surgical centers and diagnostic centers, research and academia, and maternity center and others), type (cart/trolley and handheld), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major contributors to market revenue are the US and Canada. Market growth has been increased by the presence of multinational companies in the U.S. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

BPL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dawei Medical, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Genuine Medica Pvt. Ltd., Halo Medical Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lyfboat Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Rege Imaging and Cine Films Pvt Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Terason

BPL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers 3D Ultrasound such as X cube 90 on GPX, X cube 70 on GPX, and X cube 60.

3D Ultrasound Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospital, surgical centers, and diagnostic centers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Technological progress and its benefits, such as high-quality images are driving the adoption of 3D ultrasound systems in hospitals.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

3D Ultrasound Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increase in imaging product launches and collaboration among companies

Advanced diagnostic accuracy with 3D ultrasound

Growing health-related problems across the world

An increase in imaging product launches and collaboration among companies is the key factor driving the market growth. To enhance their market presence, companies are encouraged to introduce new products and partnerships to extend their product range and reach out to different regions.

Major Trend

Technological advances in 3D ultrasound systems are the primary trend shaping market growth.

The Ultrasound Equipment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,346.7 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 5.24%.

The Medical Imaging Market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.87 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D ultrasound market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the 3D ultrasound market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D ultrasound market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D ultrasound market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

