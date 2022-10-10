3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market to record USD 344.17 Mn incremental growth; North America to have a significant share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market Growth By Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 344.17 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe strong growth in North America over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for 3D vascular ultrasound imaging in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market growth across regions, new product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global 3D vascular ultrasound monitoring market is fragmented with the presence of several established regional and international players. The vendors operating in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching innovative products and engaging in M&A activities to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. The report identifies BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB, Digirad Corp., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Piur imaging GmbH, Promed Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Toposens GmbH s some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The increasing use of virtual reality (VR) devices in the healthcare industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the presence of stringent regulatory processes might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market is segmented as below:

Application

Vascular Imaging



Fetal Cardiac



Gynecology



Opthalmology



Others

The market growth in the vascular imaging segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing use of vascular imaging in assessing changes in vasculature, which take place in people with Alzheimer's disease and aneurysms, is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

42% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The increasing demand for 3D systems in the healthcare industry is driving the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key markets for 3D vascular ultrasound imaging in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market report covers the following areas:

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market vendors

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 344.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB, Digirad Corp., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Piur imaging GmbH, Promed Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Toposens GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

