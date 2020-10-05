3D Visualization and Furniture Industry Expert, John 'JT' Thompson Joins DreamView as Senior Director, Enterprise Business Development

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamView, a world leader in the creation of photoreal 3D CGI representations of products for marketing and eCommerce, proudly announces the hiring of John "JT" Thompson. In his role as Sr. Director, Enterprise Business Development, JT will be an invaluable resource for helping retailers and manufacturers streamline asset development by leveraging DreamView's remarkable 3D services and platform.

DreamView Inc.

Thompson will report to VP of Sales, Kevin Varieur, who joined DreamView in May to help improve revenue-generating operations, expand into new industries, and position the company as an outstanding partner for clients seeking to evolve their 3D content strategy.

"We believe JT is at the top of a short list of experts who understand the 3D landscape and the challenges faced by enterprise retail and manufacturing executives seeking to adopt these technologies in a meaningful way," said Varieur. "We're excited to have him on the DV team as we advance the 3D industry and provide cutting-edge expertise, technology, and services to our clients."

JT: "What initially intrigued me about DreamView was that a group of charismatic leaders with arguably the strongest CGI pedigree in the world have created the means to marry existing best practices and ingenious new processes into the industry's most technically advanced Platform as a Service. What convinced me to join, however, was the people. This company is made up of a very diverse collection of some of the most passionate people I've ever had the privilege of working with. I am truly inspired by the working environment and culture to accomplish the best work of my career. What else can be said but 'Watch out, here we come!'"

Prior to joining DreamView, JT was a consultant for the leading 3D online marketplace TurboSquid and its Kraken 3D Digital Asset Management Platform team. Previously he held positions where he addressed the needs of retailers and manufacturers looking to boost their revenue with forward-thinking tools such as advanced room planning and product visualization using 3D, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR). These included Product Management, and Sales and Marketing Leadership roles with companies such as MicroD, VividWorks and 20-20 Icovia, respectively.

ABOUT DREAMVIEW

DreamView was founded by veteran CGI visionaries with 100+ years combined experience in creating CGI & Visual Effects for blockbuster movies, AAA games, and eCommerce products, hailing from companies such as Disney, Industrial Light & Magic, Pixar, and Electronic Arts. DreamView's cloud-based services solution creates, manages, and distributes photoreal and AR CGI assets and media for eCommerce platforms and clients. The company's proprietary scalable technology not only provides infinitely reusable 3D CGI assets, but also facilitates visualization and market testing of the virtual product color and texture variations.

