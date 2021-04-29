3DApartment Standardizes on Matterport to Fuel Nationwide Expansion

The partnership enables 3DApartment to fuel its expansion throughout North America and scale to service thousands of customers per month. Powered by Matterport Capture Services™ for the enterprise, an online services platform announced earlier this week , 3DApartment has access to Matterport's automated 3D capture solution that schedules technicians nationwide to digitize thousands of apartments in a convenient, fast and cost-effective way. Matterport Capture Technicians™ are uniquely trained to digitize properties with the highest degree of precision, quality, and speed and can be scheduled at a moment's notice across North America and around the world.

When a Matterport digital twin is seamlessly added to 3DApartment.com, it becomes the actual listing for every property. Landlords, developers, and owners can now showcase their properties 24/7 using Matterport's industry-leading 3D tours. Any prospective renter or buyer can walk through the property virtually in stunning 4K HDR imagery. Visitors can even take accurate digital measurements of rooms, walls, ceiling heights or anything within the space. Prospects can come as often as they like, share the property with friends and family, and even stage furniture, artwork, and other belongings in the digital twin to see how everything looks and fits.

Matterport's all-in-one 3D platform paired with 3DApartment's immersive listing experience creates one of the most engaging property portals on the Internet. Matterport increases engagement by more than 300% , drives occupancy by more than 14% and according to research commissioned last year, listings with 3D tours sold for up to nine percent higher and closed up to 31% faster; 90% of them included a Matterport 3D tour.

3DApartment has leveraged Matterport's SDK to develop a unique virtual staging capability that gives tenants the opportunity to customize their spaces with furniture options. Because Matterport digital twins are dimensionally accurate, visitors can feel confident knowing that selections will fit within each space prior to purchase. With the addition of virtual staging capabilities leveraging Matterport's spatial data, 3DApartment enables viewers to choose, visualize, and even buy personalized pieces of furniture from within each experience.

"Partnering with Matterport gives us a competitive edge. Many of our prospective tenants prefer visiting and revisiting the digital twins instead of attending in-person viewings which unlocks virtual-first leasing experiences for landlords, property management companies and real estate developers," said Gregory Ardbelava, Founder and CEO of 3DApartment. "Providing Matterport 3D tours is proven to engage buyers and renters so adding virtual staging options will deliver a truly end-to-end home search experience. This will become essential as digitally native, mobile-first Gen Z consumers increasingly wield greater purchasing power. Our solution shows how spatial data, real physical assets and AR/VR can co-exist in today's world."

"Through our partnership, 3DApartment is forging a new path for apartment renting and buying with an innovative industry-first offering. Driven by their focus to deliver a superior customer experience, they are leveraging the full potential of Matterport digital twins and 3D tours to not only showcase properties in a completely new way but breathe new life into the home furnishings industry as well," said TJ Paterick, Vice President, Americas at Matterport. "We are tremendously excited about supporting 3DApartment's ability to enter hundreds of new markets in a convenient, fast and cost-effective way with Matterport Capture Services, and enabling unique, shoppable virtual staging capabilities through our SDK."

About 3DApartment

All properties will be managed digitally in the future. 3DApartment made its mission four years ago to create a platform where all listings were virtual and centralized. We wanted people to be able to log on and experience as many apartments as possible in what we call a "virtual apartment hunting journey." It's more efficient and effortless, saving so much time while extending our shopping reach. Last year, 3DApartment.com captured 10,000 properties while generating 1 million views and 3 million impressions. Learn more at 3DApartment.com.

About Matterport

Matterport is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial computing platform turns buildings into data making every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

In February 2021, Matterport announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, that will result in Matterport becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company will be named "Matterport, Inc." and intends to remain listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MTTR."

Matterport is a registered trademark of Matterport, Inc., and Matterport Capture Services is a trademark of Matterport, Inc.

