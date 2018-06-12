3Dazer Honored as Bronze Stevie Award Winner at 2018 American Business Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3Dazer Pro Laser Measuring Device and Project Management App (www.3Dazer.com), was honored with a Bronze Stevie Award in the New Product or Service of the Year - Software Project Management Solutions category at the 16th Annual American Business Awards, Monday night, June 11, 2018.

3Dazer was one of more than 3,700 nominees in a variety of categories received by the organization for the 2018 awards, that were reviewed in the judging process, by more than 200 professionals, whose average scores determined the winners.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business award program. Named the "Stevies" for the Greek word for "crowned", the trophies were presented last night to the winners during the gala banquet, Monday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

"We are thrilled and honored to win our first Stevie Award for our new 3Dazer Project Management App," said James Shun, President of Laurel at Sunset, parent company of the 3Dazer App. "Our research showed us that the construction industry was missing the resources they need to collect and manage their project data efficiently and securely, therefore we developed this amazing solution device, app and cloud service to help them work more efficiently. We launched the app in May 2018 and are so thrilled with the positive response that we have received already, especially this recognition from The American Business Awards."

About 3Dazer: 3Dazer, owned by Laurel at Sunset, is a hybrid project management app and precision measurement tool that is useful for the fast-paced home improvement industry. Using Apple's ARkit technology that revolutionized the smartphone, 3Dazer was developed as a project management app for home improvement pros that offer solutions to critical job site challenges customized with trade-specific add-ons on a hand-held platform tailored to meet the home professionals needs. The 3Dazer project management app provides streamlined access to organized project data and promotes collaboration to get the job done on time and on budget.

