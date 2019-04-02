3DBio Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Sol Barer, Ph.D. and Kevin Slawin, M.D. to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DBio Therapeutics, an emerging leader in the field of 3D-bioprinting for human therapeutic use, today announced the appointment of Sol Barer, Ph.D. and Kevin Slawin, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Barer is the former CEO and Chairman of Celgene and currently serves as Chairman of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Slawin, Founder and Managing Partner of Rapha Capital Management, previously founded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, a NASDAQ-traded cellular immunotherapy company.

"3DBio has assembled a talented team of engineers and scientists who have been quietly leading the field of 3D-bioprinting of complex living tissue implants for human therapeutic use. Converting this potentially transformative technology into an FDA-approvable process requires a unique blend of multidisciplinary expertise across all aspects of the technology – from the printer, to the bio-ink, to the living cells, which combine together to create patient-specific living implants. I am impressed with the intellectual property and extensive know-how that 3DBio has amassed and continues to build, that make them de facto market leaders in the field and I'm excited to work with the team to help bring their novel products to patients," commented Dr. Slawin.

"We have been early and consistent supporters of 3DBio for several years now. I have continued to be impressed by progress that 3DBio has made during this time and am pleased to see this support lead to the cusp of human clinical trials with the lead product, AuriNovo™, a potentially quantum step forward in the treatment of Congenital Microtia, an infrequent but devastating congenital condition in children," added Dr. Barer.

3DBio Therapeutics is advancing therapeutic-grade bioprinting to manufacture living tissues designed and created specifically for each individual patient. The Company was founded by Cornell researchers who together invented some of the seminal bioprinting techniques in the early 2000's: Professor Larry Bonassar, Ph.D., Professor Hod Lipson, and Daniel Cohen, Ph.D. After receiving his engineering doctorate from Cornell, Dr. Cohen joined McKinsey & Company, where he managed numerous engagements as a member of the Strategy & Corporate Finance Practice. In 2014, Daniel co-founded 3DBio and became its full-time CEO.

3DBio is a vertically integrated company, controlling almost every critical aspect and process required to produce a complex, living tissue for human implantation. The products are based on the Company's proprietary technology platforms, comprising: GMPrint™, ColVivo™, and novel cell expansion techniques. 3DBio's GMPrint™ technology is a purpose-built therapeutic-grade 3D-bioprinter, designed and manufactured by 3DBio. GMPrint™ is the first bioprinter purpose-built for therapeutic-grade tissue production compatible with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), a requirement for any FDA approvable process or product. ColVivo™ is a proprietary therapeutic-grade bio-ink designed for therapeutic applications of 3D-bioprinting, developed and manufactured by 3DBio. The bio-ink was developed to meet cGMP processing requirements for therapeutic use, while preserving key biological and rheological properties essential for 3D printing. 3DBio also has deep expertise in cell processes and has developed its own proprietary techniques to ensure that the cellular component of its products will meet stringent criteria that include key indicators of their functionality.

3DBio's technology platforms have broad applicability throughout the body, and the initial indications are focused on craniofacial and spinal cartilage. The pipeline comprises 4 initial products: AuriNovo™, a bioprinted ear to treat microtia (children born with undeveloped external ears), AnnuNovo™ to reduce reherniation of intervertebral discs, DiscNovo™ to replace degenerated intervertebral discs, and NasaNovo™, a bioprinted tissue to treat severe nasal defects. Drs. Barer and Slawin join an already accomplished board that is led by Executive Chairman Harlan Weisman, M.D., formerly the Chief Science and Technology Officer for Medical Devices and Diagnostics at Johnson and Johnson. Dr. Weisman also previously served on the Board of Directors of J&J Development Corporation (JJDC) and as Chairman of the J&J Worldwide R&D Council. "We are pleased to add these two knowledgeable and experienced investors to our Board of Directors. The expanded board will help guide us as we finalize preparation for clinical development of our lead product AuriNovo™, followed quickly by additional products AnnuNovo, and DiscNovo into clinical trials," said CEO Daniel Cohen, Ph.D.

About AuriNovo™

Microtia is a congenital medical condition in which the auricle ("external ear") is undeveloped, and in some cases results in anotia, or the complete absence of an auricle. There are currently no established treatments that enable a patient to regain an auricle comprising living tissue, other than rib grafts which are limited in shape and consistency, and are associated with significant donor site morbidity. 3DBio's AuriNovo™ is a living ear-shaped tissue that is 3D-bioprinted using 3DBio's ColVivo™ bio-ink, seeded with the patient's own auricular cartilage cells, and matched in shape precisely to the patient's contralateral ear for implantation into the patient.

About 3DBio Therapeutics

3DBio Therapeutics is a biologics and bioprinting company with a focus on regenerative medicine that precision manufactures living tissues to allow replacement of each individual patient's parts with tissues designed and created specifically for them. 3DBio has developed unique capabilities toward the creation of living tissue implants for therapeutic applications. The technology platforms include a full suite of features to meet the FDA's requirements for therapeutic manufacturing, including novel and proprietary: 3D-bioprinter (GMPrint™), bio-ink (ColVivo™), and cell processes. In pre-clinical studies the platform has demonstrated the ability to generate functioning living tissues.

For more information visit: www.3dbiocorp.com

