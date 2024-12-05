3DBIOLABS ACHIEVES PIVOTAL MILESTONE IN DEVELOPMENT OF 3D PRINTED LIVER IMPLANT

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D BioLabs LLC ("3D BioLabs" or "3DB"), has reached a pivotal milestone in the field of regenerative medicine as recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences . 3DB's study has demonstrated a new approach to creating large organs to solve the organ transplant shortage. Using 3D printing, computational fluid dynamics, and organ specific cells, their study demonstrated effective blood flow and cell viability and function within the model device, marking a significant advance toward a bioengineered liver replacement. The study was led by 3D BioLabs Scientific Founder Dr. Joseph P. Vacanti, the Distinguished John Homans Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Mass General Hospital.

3D BioLabs 3D printed device (3DPD) has been engineered to mimic native liver tissue structure by using fractal architecture to support both vascular anastomosis and hepatocyte function. The device features embedded portal-venous (PV) channels that enable continuous blood flow when implanted and hepatobiliary (HB) channels that support the viability of liver cells. Active perfusion of tissue scaffolds allows for improved oxygen and nutrient availability to increase cell density, further supporting the feasibility of the device as a functional liver tissue substitute.

Dr. Vacanti said: "We are extremely pleased to reach this pivotal milestone in the development of functioning 3D printed organs, which furthers our mission of solving the long-standing issue of organ transplant shortages. With our recent study, we are one step closer to achieving an engineered alternative to liver transplantation, addressing critical organ shortages and helping patients in need."

3DB's proprietary technology builds upon decades of work in tissue engineering, beginning with the first patent in tissue engineering granted to Dr. Vacanti in 1988 and the Vacanti ear mouse in 1997. This milestone is supported by recent work implanting large and complex devices into pigs for as long as one week.

For further details, visit 3DBioLabs.com.

About 3D BioLabs:

3D BioLabs is comprised of scientists, engineers and visionary clinical scientists that aim to improve world health by providing man made organs for individuals suffering from organ failure and other complex problems of tissue loss. Our mission is the development of a platform technology that will result in sophisticated designs that allow for precise mimicry of what happens inside humans more closely than other systems, where decades of research have reached barriers based on organ size and complexity.

SOURCE 3D BioLabs