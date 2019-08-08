3dcart partners with ClearSale to deliver comprehensive eCommerce fraud protection for customers

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International fraud protection leader ClearSale announced today that it inked a partnership with leading eCommerce platform 3dcart. This featured partnership offers 3dcart customers advanced card-not-present fraud protection that combines machine learning with human expertise to deliver the industry's highest order approvals and lowest rates of false positives. Customers using ClearSale will also receive guaranteed protection from costly fraud-related chargebacks.

"We are proud to have a partner like ClearSale, a company that shares our commitment to safety and security for our online merchants," explained Gonzalo Gil, 3dcart CEO. "This will provide our stores with the kind of top-notch transactional security that allows businesses to focus on their own growth rather than worrying about fraud. We strive to provide the best quality eCommerce services to our clients, so partnering with ClearSale is an obvious choice for us."

"Becoming a 3dcart featured partner is quite exciting, as we are building a strong relationship to offer 3dcart customers the same services that our major retail clients worldwide rely on to stop fraud," said Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale EVP and Partner. "We're always here for our clients, with proprietary AI-based tools that analyze orders for signs of fraud, plus the world's largest manual review team to make sure valued customers aren't turned away in error. Our fraud prevention capabilities and 3dcart's eCommerce resources are a winning combination for merchants."

ClearSale is the largest global company focused on preventing card-not-present fraud. In addition to its partnership with 3dcart, ClearSale serves more than 3,000 direct clients worldwide, including Walmart, Chanel, and Sony. Using ClearSale's comprehensive fraud protection solution, 3dcart customers can sell without fear of e-commerce fraud and enjoy more order approvals, fewer false positives and no fraud-related chargebacks.

About ClearSale

ClearSale helps e-retailers increase sales and eliminate chargebacks before they happen. Its solution protects a merchant's business by sorting orders and giving an accurate determination of fraud risk, then manually reviews every suspect transaction, providing the highest approval rates industry-wide and virtually eliminating false positives. More information at https://clear.sale or follow on Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

About 3dcart

3dcart (https://www.3dcart.com), located in Tamarac, Florida, is the most SEO-friendly eCommerce platform for retailers and internet marketers to grow their online stores' traffic and sales. 3dcart includes 24x7 Technical Support, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes, order management software, built-in blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart is Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.

