3DHEALS2018 Global Healthcare 3D Printing and Bio-Printing Summit: Join the Genius Tribe

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DHEALS, LLC is pleased to announce its annual event focusing on healthcare innovations using 3D printing and bio-printing technologies. The event expects 300+ attendees from 10+ countries and will take place at Bespoke SF, downtown San Francisco. The event will take place in San Francisco on April 20 and 21, 2018.

3DHEALS2018 is world's largest conference focusing on healthcare 3D printing and bioprinting. Join our 45+ expert presenters from all over the world to explore investment and collaboration opportunities.

The conference has gathered 45 cross-disciplinary experts from all over the world to speak on the current and future trends of this burgeoning field, which aims to transform trillion-dollar industries including the manufacturing, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. The group shares the belief that these technologies will be able to solve many healthcare challenges that existing technologies cannot, including; lowering care costs, increase access to care, and improving care outcomes.

This two-day activity-filled event includes a Day 1 hands-on workshop to continue the company's efforts in building and expanding end-user base among medical and dental healthcare providers, but also provide organizations with how-tos to become early adopter and users of 3D printing and bio-printing technologies. Notably, workshops include:

Valerie Cooper , also known as the "Denture Queen", will lead a 1.5 hours hands-on session to teach attendees on how to create dentures with a new digital workflow that can potentially solve the current crisis where there is a lack of affordable denture providers and care.

Mayasari Lim from SE3D will also provide a hands-on workshop to teach attendees the basics of bio-printing, a technology that has the potential to solve current organ transplant shortage crisis.

Hannah Riedle from FAU Erlange-Nuremberg ( Munich, Germany ) will provide a 1.5 hour long hands-on workshop to share her digital workflow of generating 3D printed medical anatomical models using open source software.

Erik Birkeneder from Nixon Peabody LLP will provide an overview on how to protect intellectual properties for the entrepreneurs in this new space.

The attendees are invited to the night reception immediately following the workshops to raise money for two non-profit organizations, Limbforge and the Victoria Hand Project. The special press release for the fundraising event is here.

Day 2 is the main conference day where 40+ industry leaders and innovators will speak. The event's keynote speaker Mr. Jeffrey Sorenson from Terarecon will start the day with his insights on how an integrated digital system composed of 3D visualization, 3D printing, and artificial intelligence will impact the future of healthcare. Two parallel tracks of expert panel presentations and QA sessions will then ensue.

Among the many topics that will be explored in-depth during the conference, notable ones include:

3D printing in healthcare organizations – Include presentations from multiple institutions with variable resources, including Stanford Health Care, Children Hospital of Phoenix , and Children Hospital Boston.

Legal and regulatory updates – FDA and CE updates on 3D printed medical devices, IP and liability concerns in healthcare 3D printing and bio-printing innovations. Presenting companies include UL, JNJ, ReedSmith, Nixon Peabody, and Squire Patton Boggs.

– FDA and CE updates on 3D printed medical devices, IP and liability concerns in healthcare 3D printing and bio-printing innovations. Presenting companies include UL, JNJ, ReedSmith, Nixon Peabody, and Squire Patton Boggs. Digital dentistry – Include current and future trends of implementing 3D printing in dentistry and becoming part of a growing dental in-office digital manufacturing ecosystem.

– Include current and future trends of implementing 3D printing in dentistry and becoming part of a growing dental in-office digital manufacturing ecosystem. Advanced materials updates – Include current and future material selection of biocompatible polymers and metals for 3D printed medical devices. This powerful panel includes Nag Patibandla from Applied Materials, Rik Jacobs from NextDent (now 3D Systems), Karsten Schlichter from Elkem Silicones, and Ankit Saharan from EOS.

– Include current and future material selection of biocompatible polymers and metals for 3D printed medical devices. This powerful panel includes Nag Patibandla from Applied Materials, Rik Jacobs from NextDent (now 3D Systems), Karsten Schlichter from Elkem Silicones, and Ankit Saharan from EOS. Bioprinting panel – Includes perspectives of how, and how soon bio-printing will impact the future of organ transplant and pharmaceutical research form a panel of bio-printing startups including Aspect Biosystems, Prellis Biologics, and pharmaceutical startup Viscient Biosciences (partner with Organovo), as well as Medtronic.

– Includes perspectives of how, and how soon bio-printing will impact the future of organ transplant and pharmaceutical research form a panel of bio-printing startups including Aspect Biosystems, Prellis Biologics, and pharmaceutical startup Viscient Biosciences (partner with Organovo), as well as Medtronic. Orthotics and Prosthetics panel – Includes updates from founders of Standard Cyborg, WiDE, the Victoria Hand Project.

– Includes updates from founders of Standard Cyborg, WiDE, the Victoria Hand Project. Orthopedics panel – Includes presentations by UCSF orthopedics and AnatomicsRx, a company that successfully created the first customized sternum implant in the United States .

– Includes presentations by UCSF orthopedics and AnatomicsRx, a company that successfully created the first customized sternum implant in . International panel – Includes individual to organizational insights on healthcare 3D printing and bio-printing innovations all over the world.

During lunchtime, the annual global pitch competition will invite 10 startups from healthcare 3D printing, bio-printing, and related 3D visualization technologies such as VR/AR to pitch in front a group of investors including GE Ventures, Asimov Ventures, Digital Industrialist, and other Silicon Valley investors.

The event will conclude with a fireside chat between Dr. Paul D'Urso, CEO of AnatomicsRx, a company that successfully created the first customized sternum implant in the United States, and Penelope Heller, the patient who successfully received the treatment. The presentation aims to provide the audience a real-life example of not only how 3D printing innovation in healthcare improves patient care, but also the many challenges faced by both the patients and companies to access and implement these innovations.

In the words of Dr. Mayasari Lim, CEO of a bioprinting company in the bay area SE3D, "In April 2017, Jenny organized the first ever 3DHEALS Global Conference and to date, it is the largest 3D printing for healthcare conference in the world. With her relentless effort and amazing team, Jenny was able to gather healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, developers, designers, regulatory experts, and investors all in one place. It was a huge success and I have no doubt that the 2018 conference will be another great one."

3DHEALS2018 Healthcare 3D Printing and Bio-printing Summit

