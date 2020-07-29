3Di Systems Releases A New Online Resource For Rent-Burdened Communities

As more states move towards the adoption of rent stabilization laws such as California's AB-1482 Tenant Protection Act of 2019, the task of effective application falls upon the duty of local governments. New or revised local ordinances are required to enforce annual rent increase restrictions, owner registration of rental units, just or good cause evictions, and/or inspections of rental units within their jurisdictions.

RentControlOrdinances.com was built to provide government officials and staff with a comprehensive information resource for researching US rent-related ordinances. The website organizes bills, laws and ordinances by state, county, and city. Researchers can download PDF versions. RentControlOrdinances.com is provided free of charge as a 3Di Systems public service.

"In many of our rent related discussions, the need to create or revise ordinances was a prevalent topic," said Don Christoff, Director at 3Di Systems. "With RentControlOrdinances.com, officials can investigate current bills, laws, and ordinances in the US. We feel this tool will greatly assist officials in drafting meaningful ordinances for their communities."

