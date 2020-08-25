3DOLOGiE Expands Portfolio with Ultimaker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DOLOGiE, an authorized 3D technology sales and support center, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Ultimaker, the global provider of desktop 3D printers. 3DOLOGiE is offering an affordable solution to their customers for industrial quality parts with a wide array of materials to choose from. The agreement will better serve the needs of 3DOLOGiE's customers in the Southeastern region.

"Adding a printer with such accuracy and ease-of-use with a large material network to our portfolio is going to widen our customer base and allow more industries to adopt 3D printing with a 20-minute out-of-the-box experience," said Melissa Ragsdale, CEO of 3DOLOGiE.

The partnership will allow 3DOLOGiE to meet the demanding customer applications due to Ultimaker's portfolio of professional and personal 3D printers and open materials' marketplace. Ultimaker targeted 3DOLOGiE to expand coverage in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern region, specifically Tennessee, Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia. "This partnership fulfills the gap in service in the Southeastern region and provides a vital introduction to potential clients through a trusted and customer service-oriented partner," said Greg Elfering, President of Ultimaker Americas.

About Ultimaker:

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in desktop 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore – plus production facilities in Europe and the US – its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing.

About 3DOLOGiE:

3DOLOGiE is a leading provider of 3D design and manufacturing solutions. 3DOLOGiE sells, services, and supports digital additive manufacturing technology that reduces your costs, saves you time and increases your productivity. Based in Oak Ridge, Tennessee 3DOLOGiE services the Southeastern United States.

