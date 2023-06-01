3Doodler Launches ChefDoodler, The Sugar Pen for the Modern Baker, On Kickstarter

ChefDoodler lets you draw sugar creations in seconds. 

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Doodler, the maker of the world's first 3D printing pen, today announced the launch of their latest innovation, ChefDoodler -  the pen that lets you draw in sugar. Now live on Kickstarter, this cutting-edge culinary tool makes it fun and simple to turn sugar into beautiful, edible creations.

Traditional sugar sculpting methods are cumbersome, time-consuming, and dangerous. Designed for every baker, in every home, the ChefDoodler makes the process of working with sugar both exciting and easy by removing the most frustrating barriers to sugar work - heating, sugar stability, and working quickly before the sugar sets. Users can simply load the ChefDoodler with the colorful sugar capsules, choose a speed setting, and start drawing eye-catching sweet treats in seconds.

Driven by a love of simplifying the complex, and making creativity accessible to all, the team crafted a pen that at-home bakers, parents, and foodies will enjoy using in the kitchen, no matter their level of expertise.

"For the past ten years, we've been producing award-winning creative tools used by artists, inventors, makers, educators, and students," said Daniel Cowen, Co-Founder and CEO.  "We believe in creative freedom and limitless imagination, so we're excited to take our passion to the kitchen and help inspire a new generation of modern bakers and early adopters as they elevate their kitchen creations."

ChefDoodler uses isomalt, a sugar substitute that comes in six vibrant colors. All of the sugar capsules use natural coloring and no additional flavorings. The possible use cases are endless including: decorating in sugar, connecting pieces to form a sturdy structure, creating custom edible shapes, experimenting with stencils, elevating store bought goodies, piecing together crumbled creations, or just having fun with the family.

For early access and exclusive pricing, ChefDoodler is available to pre-order now on Kickstarter starting at a special introductory price of US $59.99, and will ship in October for international delivery to a number of countries all around the world.

Hi-res images and video available for download HERE; video also available on YouTube HERE

About Wobbleworks
Established in 2013, WobbleWorks is a design-driven company that manufactures consumer electronics, including 3D Pens, for the consumer and education markets. WobbleWorks creates incredible opportunities for creators of all ages. From young inventors delving into hands-on, creative play to experienced artists and designers, WobbleWorks provides the tools to bring new ideas to life in unexpected ways. WobbleWorks launched the world's first 3D pen, the 3Doodler, into the market in 2013, and remains the market leader in this category across geographies and price points, with a retail presence in over 40 countries worldwide. WobbleWorks provides creators everywhere with innovative technology and hands-on tools to delight and inspire for years to come.

Media contact:
Jackie Crystal,
[email protected] 

SOURCE ChefDoodler

