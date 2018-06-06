3DR Brings On Uplift Data Partners As Preferred Commercial Drone Provider

Site Scan is a complete drone data platform built for construction and engineering firms of all sizes. It works with a variety of drones and makes it easy to autonomously capture aerial imagery, create and analyze high-resolution maps and 3D models, and share them with key stakeholders. While most 3DR customers have their own in-house drone program, the company found its customers often require the flexibility to access a network of on-demand pilots for additional support. 3DR selected Uplift Data Partners to enhance and support Site Scan because of the company's extensive network of commercial-grade drone pilots and its deep expertise of compliance and regulatory guidelines. Together, the companies present a 360-degree approach in their sales, business development, and product efforts, providing construction customers a full solution to solving both the first and last mile challenges.

"Our partnership with Uplift Data Partners gives our customers more flexibility to collect the data they need, whenever they need it," said Chris Anderson, CEO of 3DR. "By having direct access to an extensive network of highly trained pilots, our customers can easily conduct test flights or scale their drone operations depending on their project needs. We're thrilled to work with Uplift Data Partners to make this possible."

When Uplift Data Partners was first formed in 2015, the company saw an opportunity to not only modernize the AEC industry, but bring substantial transformative change to the world by advocating for the accessibility of drone services. To accomplish this, the company took an uncompromising approach to differentiate itself from the competition, by requiring additional training standards of its pilots that are beyond FAA requirements and proactively gaining airspace rights. This, along with mastering data capture automation, is why Uplift Data Partners builds strong alliances with its clients, such as 3DR.

"We are happy to serve as a supporting service to 3DR to promote their mission in providing industry-leading drone technology to the AEC industry," said Suzanne El-Moursi, CEO of Uplift Data Partners. "Our mission is to make it simple for our clients and partners to outsource their drone data capture needs to us because they are confident in our ability to deliver at commercial scale, ensuring best-in-class data capture quality, superior turnaround time and a winning client service experience by Uplift's Client Success team. Drone service offerings are transforming from merely à la carte client requests to consistent client demands, so it is paramount that this requirement is met and fully integrated into the offerings of companies moving forward. We are proud to bolster 3DR's quest in providing a complete set of offerings in drone software solutions."

