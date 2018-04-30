3DR Launches GCP App

Now, instead of having to export ground control point data files and manually upload them into Site Scan, 3DR customers can use 3DR GCP to quickly capture ground control points and automatically transfer them to their corresponding projects in the Site Scan cloud for georeferencing and processing. This makes it easy for any Site Scan user to create accurate drone maps and models of their projects.

3DR GCP is enabled by Trimble Catalyst, a software-defined GNSS receiver and on-demand positioning service for Android phones and tablets. Developed by Trimble, a global leader in geospatial positioning solutions, the service uses a small, lightweight, plug-and-play digital antenna to deliver high-quality satellite data to the 3DR GCP app running on the user's Android device. The service is available as a monthly subscription, which unlocks a range of precision levels from meter to only a few centimeters. Customers simply go on-site, plug the Catalyst DA1 antenna into their Android device, launch 3DR GCP, and capture ground control points at the level of accuracy enabled by their Catalyst subscription.

"3DR GCP provides our customers an end-to-end, cloud-based ground control point workflow from the field to the office," said Chris Anderson, CEO, 3DR. "With this app, we've closed the loop on ground control points by making one simple, connected workflow from start to finish."

"Trimble is excited for 3DR to join our ecosystem with the launch of 3DR GCP," said Gareth Gibson, business development manager for Trimble Catalyst. "With this innovative ground control app, 3DR is making it easier than ever for their customers across the world to create accurate, reliable drone maps and models and better capture their projects."

Availability

3DR GCP can be purchased along with Site Scan subscriptions, and will require a Trimble DA1 antenna and Catalyst subscription.

To learn more about 3DR GCP, visit3DR.com. To learn more about Trimble Catalyst, visit catalyst.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.

About 3DR

3DR is a drone technology company based in Berkeley, California. Its flagship product, Site Scan, is a complete drone data platform built for construction and engineering professionals to help them build and manage the physical world. Site Scan makes it safer and easier than ever for commercial and enterprise users to collect, process, and share aerial data and imagery. For more information on 3DR, visit 3dr.com.

For press inquiries, contact Hugh McFall at 3DR at hugh@3dr.com or 415-864-9525.

