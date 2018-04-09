3EDGE Wins ETF Strategist of the Year at ETF.com Awards

"Our thanks to ETF.com and the selection committee for this recognition," said Steve Cucchiaro, President and Chief Investment Officer of 3EDGE Asset Management. "We remain committed to our goal of building global, multi-asset portfolios with attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients, supported with exceptional service."

ETF.com hosts this annual event to recognize the people, companies and products driving the ETF industry forward and delivering new value to investors. 3EDGE was selected among six finalists by a majority vote of the Awards Selection Committee, a group of independent ETF experts from throughout the ETF community. The event was held on March 22.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP is an investment management firm focusing on a global, multi-asset investment strategy. The firm's proprietary research process considers the complex interrelationships among key forces driving the global capital markets including economic factors, market fundamentals and investor behavior. It seeks to blend its scientific methodology with sound judgment and practical experience. With offices in Boston, MA and Irvine, CA and over $800M in assets under management, the firm provides investment management services to both private clients and institutional investors.





