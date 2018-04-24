3esi-Enersight Announces Release of New Capital Management Solution Featuring AFE Nav™ 2018

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 3esi-Enersight, the energy industry's most trusted provider of solutions for integrated planning, operations, and reserves recently released its 2018 version of AFE Nav™, the leading AFE Management and AFE Workflow solution.

The 2018 release of AFE Nav™ marks a significant step forward for the market leading product, adding customer-driven capabilities, including fully integrated budgeting and forecasting, to its existing AFE and RTD / Pre-Drill authorization workflows.

AFE Navigator? (AFE Nav) is the industry's leading integrated software for complete capital management and tracking, including budgeting, capital forecasting, AFE management and readiness workflows. Bring project and accounting teams together with the industries only completely web-based, all-in-one capital management software.

The new Budgeting and Forecasting module will provide 3esi-Enersight customers with complete, integrated capital management and tracking, connecting operations and accounting teams for crystal clear visibility into project spending. Built directly into the all-in-one solution, AFE Nav™ Budgeting and Forecasting simplifies and automates re-forecasting of projects to ensure an evergreen view of spending. The oil- and gas-focused software module automatically and intelligently blends actuals and field estimates into forecasts, helping ensure that project owners always know where they stand.

"AFE Nav™ 2018 is our most exciting AFE Nav™ release to date," said Jeff Clement, Product Manager at 3esi-Enersight. "Our new module for integrated budgeting and forecasting will provide customers with an effortless tool for monitoring their projects, re-forecasting capital and stewarding capital spend towards the board-approved budget. With these fully integrated capabilities, AFE Nav™ 2018 signals a paradigm shift in how the E&P industry can manage and track their capital spending."

AFE Nav™ is currently used by more than 100 companies around the globe, helping thousands of operations and accounting stakeholders manage and track billions of dollars in capital spending. The software sits at the core of 3esi-Enersight's integrated Capital Management Solution for oil and gas.

"3esi-Enersight's Capital Management Solution represents a vital pillar in our platform for integrated planning, operations, and reserves," said Duncan McDonald, Vice President, Products and Markets at 3esi-Enersight. "The complete solution enables customers to leverage and re-inform existing field development efforts, corporate plans, and reserves outlooks, leading to reduced inefficiencies and ensuring that in-year activities are always tied to corporate strategic objectives."

Duncan went on to say, "3esi-Enersight strives to facilitate the perfect marriage of people, process, and technology. We provide best-in-class, fit-for-purpose products and we manage the white space that exists between departmental silos through an intuitive integration of data and workflows. Ultimately, we offer our customers more time for analysis, productive discussion, and informed decision-making."

AFE Nav™ 2018 also features integrated RTD / Pre-Drill Approval workflows. The software lets operations teams systematically assemble and manage all the information, approvals and documentation necessary to submit a drilling license application. After licensing, they can easily roll RTD information into the AFE workflow to carry them from pre-drill stages to drilling and completions, and operations.

In addition to these important new features, AFE Nav™ 2018 also delivers significant enhancements to its AFE Management capabilities, designed to streamline the AFE approval process and facilitate easy, accurate and continuous cost tracking.

A welcome new addition to the product is the direct, two-way, integration with Peloton's WellView® and SiteView® software solutions.

You can learn more about 3esi-Enersight's Capital Management solution, featuring AFE Nav™ 2018 on their website at www.3esi-enersight.com.

About 3esi-Enersight:

3esi-Enersight is the E&P industry's leading provider of solutions for integrated planning, operations and reserves, trusted by thousands of executives and technical decision makers in companies that include NOCs, Super Majors, Emerging Operators, investors and consultants. From corporate strategy and planning to operations, capital management and reserves, 3esi-Enersight solutions are deployed in every region of the globe, helping customers make better investment decisions across conventional, unconventional, onshore and offshore assets.

About Peloton:

Peloton has been on the leading edge of well lifecycle data management and visualization for over 25 years. With data managed by our WellView, SiteView, RigView, ProdView and LandView software, Peloton provides fully integrated solutions for operations, drilling, production and construction/reclamation. Today, more than 450 oil and gas clients worldwide rely on Peloton technology to equip their stakeholders with the tools and information necessary to manage, simplify and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.peloton.com.

For more information please contact:

Jeremy Greene, VP Marketing, 3esi-Enersight

Email: info@3esi-Enersight.com

Or visit http://www.3esi-Enersight.com

