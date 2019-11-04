3Forge's High Performance Web Technology Renders Heavyweight Front Ends Obsolete

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Forge today announced that its award-winning, #1- ranked AMI browser-based framework exceeds the capabilities of traditional heavy front-end applications, based on the findings of STAC® (the Securities Technology Analysis Center), an independent testing firm. The STAC Report™ is available at https://3forge.com/stac_report.

3Forge's AMI is an enterprise "real time everything" modular environment for advanced business critical front-end browser based applications. AMI can process and accurately display – without any downsampling - 700,000 continuous streaming fields per second without distortion. End users can perform "live" sorting, search and visualization on massive datasets with little or no delay. AMI manages an estimated 20 percent of daily US market equity transactions.

STAC is a technology-research firm that benchmarks the performance of new technologies under workloads that are important to financial institutions. Peter Lankford, STAC's Executive Director, said: "Despite the growth of automation in financial markets, there is still a need for human analysis. In fact, automation increases that need, because automated processes require human oversight. As a consequence, trading firms need visualization systems that can consume large amounts of event-driven, streaming data and provide users throughout the enterprise with quick access to that information while it is fresh. In this project, we performed basic performance tests on 3Forge AMI. Among other things, we found that on average, the system responded with charts of 2 million data points in roughly 3.7 seconds. We also found that as 25,000 records representing 700 thousand database fields streamed into the system every second, the system made new records available for user queries in less than 150 milliseconds on average."

Hank Hyatt, Managing Director and Global Head of Algorithmic Trading Technology at Morgan Stanley, added: "As a leader in electronic trading, we recognize the importance of independent bench-marking. STAC applies the type of rigor customarily limited to transactional systems to real-time dashboards and analytics. This provides us with the ability to monitor, analyze and effectively act on massive sums of moving data, which is central to our business, and the 3Forge browser-based platform has continued to provide strong reliability as the sophistication, performance and volume of our trades increase year over year."

Robert Cooke, 3 Forge's founder and CTO, said, "3Forge's AMI is about enabling companies to maximize their greatest asset - data and people. STAC's results independently demonstrate that with AMI users can have real time access to millions of data points for rapid, critical decision making, there's just no equal. It's this performance along with the reliability and feature-richness that makes AMI the preferred choice by investment banks around the world."

About 3Forge LLC. 3Forge continues to refine it's scalable, web based enterprise platform, facilitating legacy application replacement, increasing productivity, reducing time to market while drastically cutting Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by 50 percent.

3Forge is the market leader for Tier 1 real-time and historical data visualization across a myriad of use cases. 3Forge received the Best Sell Side Technology award in 2019 by Waters Technology. 3Forge LLC is headquartered in New York, NY. For additional information please visit www.3forge.com .

