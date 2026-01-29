3Fun 2025 Insights into Polyamory & Gender Diversity

3Fun's 2025 annual user survey, based on 9,853 responses, reveals a different reality

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, polyamory and gender diversity are increasingly visible — and yet many people still struggle to feel truly understood in mainstream dating environments. Users exploring ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and diverse gender identities often face misunderstanding, judgment, or pressure to explain who they are. The issue is not a lack of options, but a lack of safe, respectful, human connection.

3Fun's 2025 annual user survey, based on 9,853 responses, reveals a different reality: a platform where relationships are not confined by traditional scripts, labels are optional, and curiosity is met with care.

A Community Beyond Labels

3Fun's internal research reveals a user base that is highly diverse across gender identity and sexual orientation, reflecting the intersection of polyamory and LGBTQ+ communities.

Among couples on 3Fun, the majority are male–female partnerships (96%), while male–male couples account for 3% and female–female couples account for 1%. This distribution reflects both the platform's support for non-traditional relationship structures and its openness to gender-diverse users who choose to connect in various configurations, including shared accounts and multi-person partnerships.

The platform also attracts users with a broad range of sexual orientations. Among female users, only 25% identify as straight, while the majority identify as bisexual (51%). The remaining female users identify as asexual (9%), polysexual (5%), pansexual (7%), or bi-curious. Among male users, 76% identify as straight and 12% identify as bisexual. These figures underline how 3Fun is a space where diverse identities are not only present but normalized, reflecting a more inclusive approach that fully respects and accommodates a wide spectrum of gender and relationship experiences.

In the survey, 33.24% of respondents said they are highly interested in or supportive of dating gender-diverse individuals (such as non-binary or gender-fluid people), and 42.02% said they do not mind it at all.

Why Users Join 3Fun: Exploration Without Judgment

Survey data shows that the majority of 3Fun users come to the platform seeking meaningful exploration rather than conforming to traditional relationship norms. When asked about their reasons for using 3Fun, 55.84% of respondents said they were seeking to meet ethically non-monogamous (ENM) or like-minded partners and couples, 20.27% said they were exploring alternative relationship structures, and 17.19% said they were looking for a welcoming, safe, and open space free from judgment.

These motivations are reflected in the qualities users value most in partners. When asked which traits they find most attractive, 29.81% cited open-mindedness, 21.23% emphasized respect for boundaries, and 18.78% valued shared or similar lifestyles, while 9.84% specifically highlighted experience with ethical non-monogamy (ENM). Together, these preferences point to a community where emotional awareness, consent, and compatibility are prioritized over rigid labels or surface-level matching.

These results underscore a collective preference for a dating environment where identities are respected, expectations are transparent, and users are not required to justify how or whom they choose to love.

Why 3Fun Feels Different: Safety, Respect, and Openness

The research also reveals that many users experience discomfort on mainstream dating platforms due to their gender identity, sexual orientation, or relationship style. 19.44% of respondents said their gender identity or relationship style was misunderstood or not respected on other dating platforms, while 8.94% reported feeling pressure to explain their relationship dynamics, and 8.16% said they did not feel safe being fully open about their identity elsewhere. These findings point to a persistent challenge across much of the dating landscape: misunderstanding, judgment, and the expectation that users must justify who they are or how they love.

Designed with consent, respect, and inclusivity at its core, 3Fun offers a fundamentally different experience. Privacy-first features such as Incognito Mode, hidden profiles, couple accounts, group chats, and diverse identity options are built-in safeguards to support safe exploration of ethical non-monogamy and non-traditional relationships. At its core, 3Fun connects like-minded people in a space where exploration can happen without fear, pressure, or judgment.

From Connection to Understanding

3Fun also appears to influence how users understand and engage with ENM itself. 38.35% of respondents reported that 3Fun was the first platform where they connected with ENM users, highlighting its role as an entry point for individuals newly exploring non-monogamous relationship models.

This initial exposure is reflected in a clear shift in understanding over time. Before using 3Fun, 69.51% of users reported having little to no understanding of ENM. After engaging with the platform, the share of users who described their understanding of ENM as positive and informed increased from 29.98% to 67.69%. This growth underscores how real-world interaction and community exchange foster deeper, more practical comprehension over time.

Together, these findings underscore 3Fun's role not only as a dating platform, but as an inclusive polyamorous community with 3.0 million active users globally, where people can connect with like-minded individuals and explore ENM in a grounded, experience-based way rather than purely theoretical terms. By engaging with real users and real relationship dynamics, users can develop greater confidence and clarity over time, and build healthier relationship skills through practice and shared understanding.

What We Want in 2026

In the coming year, 30.84% of users indicated they expect to be more open to ENM, and many also expressed a desire to build committed relationships while still connecting with like-minded communities.

3Fun's mission for 2026 is to continue raising the bar for inclusivity and connection, ensuring everyone can feel seen, safe, and free to love on their own terms. As 3Fun continues to grow, the platform aims to support people in building relationships that align with their truth — whether that means exploring ENM for the first time, building supportive polyamorous partnerships, or finding like-minded people who respect boundaries and identities.

SOURCE 3Fun