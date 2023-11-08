3Fun Announces Monthly Donations Exceeding $10,000 to American Sexual Health Association (ASHA) to Promote Sexual Health Education

3Fun

08 Nov, 2023, 03:07 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide, the majority of which are asymptomatic but largely treatable. 3Fun, the world's leading dating app for sexually-free singles and partners to meet like-minded people, today announced that it will make monthly donations to the American Sexual Health Association (ASHA), a non-profit voluntary organization dedicated to stopping sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and their harmful consequences to individuals, families, and communities.

As part of 3Fun's mission to raise awareness for sexual health and freedom, the company will donate a portion of its revenue each month, which is estimated to exceed $10,000, to support ASHA's treatment, education, and advocacy initiatives.

The World Health Organization has stated that "STIs have a direct impact on sexual and reproductive health through stigmatization, infertility, cancers and pregnancy complications and can increase the risk of HIV."

"At 3Fun, we believe sexuality is a natural and healthy part of the human experience that should be celebrated," said Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun. "ASHA is an organization that shares the same vision of embracing sexuality and health. By supporting ASHA's programs and outreach, we aim to play a role in breaking down the stigma associated with sexual health and promoting the sexual freedom we all deserve."

About 3Fun:

3Fun, with over 10 million downloads and 2.5 million verified active users worldwide, is the leading dating app for sexually-free singles and partners looking to meet like-minded people. 3Fun's safe and inclusive app allows users to freely enter into ethical open relationships, polyamory, or swinging lifestyles, and fosters a non-judgmental environment for individuals to explore their desires. Learn more about 3Fun here: https://www.go3fun.co/

SOURCE 3Fun

