3Fun Enhances User Experience with App Updates

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Fun , the leading dating app for sexually-free singles and partners to meet like-minded people, has introduced significant updates to its app, enhancing the visual and search experience for users. The new UI and algorithm optimizations make the app more appealing and user-friendly, particularly for female users.

These updates include a complete revision of the UI and algorithm, improving the app's visual appeal and creating a more classy and atmospheric experience. The search functionality has also been optimized for female users, allowing them to find matches more to their liking in terms of distance. Female users are the core users of 3Fun, and how active they are determines how active the app is. The updates have proven to be successful, resulting in a 3% increase in the user return rate and a 3% decrease in the user leaving rate after a week, indicating enhanced user satisfaction and engagement.

"As we continue to innovate and enhance the 3Fun experience, our focus remains on providing a user-friendly platform that prioritizes safety, inclusivity, and engagement," stated Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun. These updates are a testament to our commitment to our user's needs and feedback."

As the world's leading dating app for sexually-free singles and partners, 3Fun remains at the forefront of promoting relationship diversity and inclusivity. 3Fun continues to provide a safe, inclusive environment for individuals to explore ethical open relationships, polyamory, or swinging lifestyles. The app's commitment to user privacy and safety is paramount, ensuring a respectful and supportive environment for all its users.

3Fun, with over 10 million downloads and 3 million verified active users worldwide, is the leading dating app for sexually-free singles and partners looking to meet like-minded people. 3Fun's safe and inclusive app allows users to freely enter into ethical open relationships, polyamory, or swinging lifestyles and fosters a non-judgmental environment for individuals to explore their desires. Learn more about 3Fun here: www.go3fun.co .

