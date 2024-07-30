3Fun Survey Reveals Data on Prevalence of Parenting in the Polyamorous Community

NEW YORK , July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Fun , the leading dating app for open-minded singles and partners to meet like-minded people, has released new data highlighting the significant portion of its users who are polyamorous and parents. Out of 3,403 survey respondents, 1,918 (56.4%) identified as parents, shedding light on the prevalence of polyamorous parenting within the community.

Key Findings from the Survey Include:

Prevalence of Polyamorous Parenting: Over half of the respondents are parents, demonstrating that polyamorous relationships and parenting are more common than often perceived.

Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun, stated, "The data we've collected from our users emphasizes that parenting and polyamory can coexist harmoniously. Our goal at 3Fun is to challenge societal norms and show that diverse relationship structures can promote loving, supportive environments for children."

Insights from Gigi Engle , a certified sex and relationship psychotherapist and resident intimacy expert at 3Fun, further support this view. Engle noted, "Polyamory can be incredibly beneficial for raising children. A multi-partner structure allows for the division of labor and childcare responsibilities, fostering a community-oriented approach that echoes the communal child-rearing practices of our ancestors."

Engle also emphasized the importance of transparency and education: "Kids deserve age-appropriate explanations about what polyamory is and how their parents practice it. Normalizing these conversations will help children develop open-minded perspectives and reduce societal stigma."

3Fun remains committed to providing a safe and inclusive platform for all users, including parents, to explore their desires ethically and transparently in a non-judgmental environment.

