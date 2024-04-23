NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Can a dating app promote harmony for couples interested in exploring non-monogamy? New survey results from 3Fun , the world's leading dating app for sexually free singles and couples, revealed data that challenges the status quo in dating and brings ethical non-monogamy to the forefront, demonstrating couples who have used dating apps have improved their relationships.

Of over 1,800 3Fun users surveyed across the United States and the United Kingdom, 91% of women, 87% of couples, and 73% of men stated they would not explore connections on an open relationship/polyamory dating app without a partner's knowledge and consent.

A February 2023 YouGov poll found that one in five U.S. adults say they have engaged in sexual activities with someone else without the consent of their partner. 3Fun's findings challenge common misconceptions about open relationships and polyamory, highlighting how singles and couples on 3Fun prioritize transparency and open communication more than a representative pool of U.S. adults. As a result, 3Fun pays close attention to promoting ethical connections for couples on the app.

"The survey results shatter stereotypes about non-monogamy," stated Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun. "Our users are interested in responsibly forming new bonds with full transparency." And in a world where dating apps are a dime a dozen, 3Fun stands out as a leader for the consensually non-monogamous. "3Fun is more than just a platform for meeting people; it's a catalyst for a cultural shift towards more open, sexually-free relationship dynamics," Ma emphasized. "As our community expands, we will continue empowering people to uncover connections with confidence and care."

3Fun's features, including customizable relationship settings and strict community guidelines, encourage users to explore their desires ethically. By challenging societal stereotypes, 3Fun is paving the way for a more open and accepting dialogue around all dating styles and provides a safe, innovative, and inclusive platform to do so.

About 3Fun:

3Fun, with over 10 million downloads and 3 million verified active users worldwide, is the leading dating app for sexually-free singles and partners looking to meet like-minded people. 3Fun's safe and inclusive app allows users to freely enter into ethical, open relationships, polyamory, or swinging lifestyles and fosters a non-judgmental environment for individuals to explore their desires. Learn more about 3Fun here: www.go3fun.co .

