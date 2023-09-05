3G And 4G Devices Market Size to grow by USD 335.03 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rising demand for higher data rates and higher spectral efficiency to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3G and 4G devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.02% from 2022 to 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 335.03 billion, according to Technavio. The rising demand for higher data rates and higher spectral efficiency is a key factor driving market growth. Development of the market will be supported by the Public Sector, for example in security, education, and defense. To take these sectors forward, high-speed communications in emergency situations are required and 4G is the ideal network for this purpose. Changing customer needs, especially in developing countries like India and China, where there is growing demand for High-Speed Mobile Broadband. For example, Bharti Airtel Limited reported that the number of its 4G data customers had grown by 6.4 million and now stands at 216.72 million users. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3G and 4G Devices Market 2023-2027

3g and 4g devices market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The 3G and 4G devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer 3G and 4G devices in the market are Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Digi International Inc., Hexagon AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Milesight, Netgear Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc., Siretta Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. and others.

Company Offerings -

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers 3G and 4G devices such as Amazon basics 4G LTE wifi single band dongle with all sim support, and Amazon basics 4G LTE wifi USB dongle stick with all sim support.

Apple Inc. - The company offers 3G and 4G devices such as iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers 3G and 4G devices such as wireless N300 LTE modem router which is cable-free 3G 4G WAN and 300 Mbps Wi-Fi.

For details on the company and its offerings

3G And 4G Devices Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Type (Mobile hotspot, Tablets, Smartphones, Modems, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the mobile hotspot segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors that have led to a growth in this segment include the increasing need for access to mobile broadband, increased consumption of smartphones and laptops as well as an increase in remote working and online collaboration. With the use of 3G and 4GLTE devices, Mobility Hotspot shares a connection to the Internet with another device like a computer, laptop, or any type of cell phone. Furthermore, providers of cellular services offer a wide variety of devices and data plans for wireless Hotspots and the Internet. Hence, these factors are expected to segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the 3G and 4G devices market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3G and 4G devices market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In emerging markets like India and China , the growth of the region can be attributed to an increasing demand for mobile connectivity. In addition, growth in the region is also being driven by increased demand for data services as well as an increasing number of Internet users. Hence, these factors are expected to market growth in the region during the forecast period.

3G And 4G Devices Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trend

Increased demand for internet from rural areas is a major trend in the market. In rural and remote areas, where traditional wireline connections are not possible, fixed wireless Internet is a popular option. The issue of connectivity to the Internet in remote areas continues to be a major concern, and network users are frequently confronted with difficult problems. The number of Internet users in rural areas continues to increase, despite the frequent power shortages and problems faced by rural areas. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The emergence of 5G in urban areas is a significant challenge restricting market growth. 5G is a fifth-generation cellular network that has significantly higher data rates and very low delay due to increased device density. Massive machine-type communication (MMTC) could be implemented and used easily in the deployment of 5G networks. As a result, 5G networks will become necessary to speed up data transmission and communication. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 3G And 4G Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3G And 4G devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 3G And 4G devices market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3G And 4G devices market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3G And 4G devices market companies

3G And 4G Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 335.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Digi International Inc., Hexagon AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Milesight, Netgear Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc., Siretta Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

